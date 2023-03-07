CBS Mornings Deals: Get designer jewelry for up to 63% off

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Where to get the latest CBS Mornings Deals

Rachel Glauber Jewelry

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Gayle Bass shared a number of new deals, including designer jewelry for up to 63% off. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

Rachel Glauber Jewelry

Save on Rachel Glauber Jewelry from CBS Deals. The New York-based jewelry brand is offering 18K gold-finished hoop earrings, simulated diamond earrings and more jewelry on sale now.

Rachel Glauber Jewelry, $30 and up (regularly $79 and up)

REATHLETE XPRESS leg massager

REATHLETE

This massage device was designed to alleviate soreness and tension in the knee, calf and thigh. Choose from four intensity levels. This leg massager is also equipped with a heated therapy function.

It's on sale for 30% off.

REATHLETE XPRESS leg massager, $119 (regularly $170)

Limitless PowerPro Go

Limitless

This portable charger features a USB-A Port, Type-C Port and a wireless charging pad. Its long-lasting battery can recharge most phones up to two times on a single charge. This portable charger recharges its internal battery while plugged into a wall, but can also charge connected devices, simultaneously.

It's on sale for 38% off.

Limitless PowerPro Go, $50 (regularly $80)

