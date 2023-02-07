CBS Mornings Deals: This power station is 40% off

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

New exclusive discounts from CBS Mornings Deals

Where to get the latest CBS Mornings Deals

Where to get the latest CBS Mornings Deals

Rush Charge

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Gayle Bass shared a number of new deals, including a power station for 40% off. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

CBS earns commissions on purchases made through CBSDeals.com.

Rush PowerStation

Rush Charge

This power station can keep laptops and other small electronics running. It features wireless charging, universal compatibility and an integrated flashlight.

It's on sale for 40% off.

Was priced at $1,495, offered on CBSDeals.com for $899

Gigi Boots by Chelsea Paris

Chelsea Paris

Shop on-trend footwear from a Black, female-founded business. These Chelsea Paris boots feature hand-stitched details and are lined with leather.

Choose from two colors.

Was priced at $495, offered on CBSDeals.com for $350

ThermaComfort Weighted Hot/Cold Neck Wrap



ThermaComfort

This weighted neck wrap can be warmed in the microwave or chilled in the freezer to target your specific needs.

It's 30% off right now.

Was priced at $25, offered on CBSDeals.com for $17

Uncaged Ergonomics WorkEZ laptop stand

Uncaged Ergonomics

This compact multi-functional laptop desk is 35% off right now.

The work tool can be used as a lap desk, laptop stand and as a laptop cooling area.

Was priced at $40, offered on CBSDeals.com for $26

Related content from CBS Essentials