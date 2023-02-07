Watch CBS News

CBS Mornings Deals: This power station is 40% off

By Lily Rose

/ Essentials

Where to get the latest CBS Mornings Deals
New exclusive discounts from CBS Mornings Deals 05:55
backup-power.jpg
Rush Charge

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Gayle Bass shared a number of new deals, including a power station for 40% off. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.  

Rush PowerStation

power-station.jpg
Rush Charge

This power station can keep laptops and other small electronics running. It features wireless charging, universal compatibility and an integrated flashlight.

It's on sale for 40% off. 

Was priced at $1,495, offered on CBSDeals.com for $899

$899 at CBS Deals

Gigi Boots by Chelsea Paris

gigi-boots.jpg
Chelsea Paris

Shop on-trend footwear from a Black, female-founded business. These Chelsea Paris boots feature hand-stitched details and are lined with leather.

Choose from two colors.

Was priced at $495, offered on CBSDeals.com for $350

$350 at CBS Deals

ThermaComfort Weighted Hot/Cold Neck Wrap

thermaweight.jpg
ThermaComfort

This weighted neck wrap can be warmed in the microwave or chilled in the freezer to target your specific needs. 

It's 30% off right now.

Was priced at $25, offered on CBSDeals.com for $17

$17 at CBS Deals

Uncaged Ergonomics WorkEZ laptop stand

uncaged-ergonomics.jpg
Uncaged Ergonomics

This compact multi-functional laptop desk is 35% off right now.

The work tool can be used as a lap desk, laptop stand and as a laptop cooling area. 

Was priced at $40, offered on CBSDeals.com for $26

$26 at CBS Deals

First published on February 7, 2023 / 9:34 AM

