CBS Mornings Deals: This power station is 40% off
This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Gayle Bass shared a number of new deals, including a power station for 40% off. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.
Rush PowerStation
This power station can keep laptops and other small electronics running. It features wireless charging, universal compatibility and an integrated flashlight.
It's on sale for 40% off.
Was priced at $1,495, offered on CBSDeals.com for $899
Gigi Boots by Chelsea Paris
Shop on-trend footwear from a Black, female-founded business. These Chelsea Paris boots feature hand-stitched details and are lined with leather.
Choose from two colors.
Was priced at $495, offered on CBSDeals.com for $350
ThermaComfort Weighted Hot/Cold Neck Wrap
This weighted neck wrap can be warmed in the microwave or chilled in the freezer to target your specific needs.
It's 30% off right now.
Was priced at $25, offered on CBSDeals.com for $17
Uncaged Ergonomics WorkEZ laptop stand
This compact multi-functional laptop desk is 35% off right now.
The work tool can be used as a lap desk, laptop stand and as a laptop cooling area.
Was priced at $40, offered on CBSDeals.com for $26
