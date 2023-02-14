CBS Mornings Deals: Get gourmet sauces for 30% off

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Where to get the latest CBS Mornings Deals

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Gayle Bass shared a number of new deals, including a pack of gourmet sauces for 30% off. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

CBS earns commissions on purchases made through CBSDeals.com.

Kyvan Foods Gourmet Sauces

This Kyvan Foods gourmet sauce pack includes mild honey apple salsa, honey apple BBQ sauce, cherry apple BBQ sauce, sweet potato BBQ sauce and sweet potato vinaigrette salad dressing.

It's 30% off right now.

Was priced at $60, offered on CBSDeals.com for $42

Trac-Grabber vehicle traction device dual pack

Trac-Grabber is a traction device that attaches to vehicle wheels and can provide extreme traction in mud, sand, snow and more. This dual pack includes two Trac-Grabbers, a storage bag and instructions for best use.

Was priced at $60, offered on CBSDeals.com for $45

Salon Step Deluxe

Salon Step

This footrest's angled, adjustable design can keep feet in a comfortable position while you clip, file and paint toenails. The on-sale beauty tool can hold up to three bottles of nail polish and includes a USB-powered light, a fan and a storage drawer.

Was priced at $35, offered on CBSDeals.com for $21

Mented Cosmetics Sunkissed Highlighter Palette

Mented Cosmetics

This on-sale palette can suit many skin tones. The Sunkissed Highlighter Palette is vegan, cruelty free and enriched with vitamin A and vitamin E.

Was priced at $30, offered on CBSDeals.com for $23

