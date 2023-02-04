CBS Mornings Deals: Take 50% off this reusable water bottle

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

CBS Deals: Products you reach for everyday

CBS Deals: Products you reach for everyday

CBS Deals: Products you reach for everyday

Drinq

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Gayle Bass shared a number of new deals, including a reusable water bottle with a storage sleeve. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

CBS earns commissions on purchases made through CBSDeals.com.

Drinq water bottle

Drinq

This 2.2-liter reusable water bottle features a storage sleeve with three pockets and a removable crossbody strap. It's on sale for 50% off.

Was priced at $80, offered on CBSDeals.com $40

Kalorik Cobra knives

Kalorik Cobra Knives

These Japanese carbon stainless-steel knives are 38% off. Choose from multiple knife sets to fit your cooking style.

Was priced from $30 - $60, offered on CBSDeals.com for $22 - $38

Tenikle Octopus tripod mount

Tenikle

This octopus-inspired travel gadget uses its bendable legs and strong suction cups to mount phones, cameras, tablets and more.

Was priced at $45, offered on CBSDeals.com for $30

Related content from CBS Essentials