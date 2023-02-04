Watch CBS News

CBS Mornings Deals: Take 50% off this reusable water bottle

By Lily Rose

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Gayle Bass shared a number of new deals, including a reusable water bottle with a storage sleeve. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.  

Drinq water bottle

This 2.2-liter reusable water bottle features a storage sleeve with three pockets and a removable crossbody strap. It's on sale for 50% off.

Was priced at $80, offered on CBSDeals.com $40

$40 at CBS Deals

Kalorik Cobra knives

These Japanese carbon stainless-steel knives are 38% off. Choose from multiple knife sets to fit your cooking style.

Was priced from $30 - $60, offered on CBSDeals.com for $22 - $38

$22 and up

Tenikle Octopus tripod mount

This octopus-inspired travel gadget uses its bendable legs and strong suction cups to mount phones, cameras, tablets and more.

Was priced at $45, offered on CBSDeals.com for $30

$30 at CBS Deals

