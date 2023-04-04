CBS Mornings Deals: This air purifier is 58% off
This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner shared a number of new deals, including an air purifier for 58% off. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.
CBS earns commissions on purchases made through CBSDeals.com.
CleanLight Air Pro
This on-sale, battery-powered air purifier could remove dust, smoke, odors, pet dander and bacteria from the air for up to four hours. CleanLight Air Pro includes a cup holder attachment for use in the car, on the plane or in a stroller.
CleanLight Air Pro, $80 (regularly $190)
Raycon Work Earbuds
These discounted earbuds can hold up to 33 hours of battery life. Each package comes with a set of four differently sized gel tips.
Raycon Work Earbuds, $90 (regularly $120)
ironMATIK
This bundle includes an ironing mat and an ironing glove.
Take 31% off the ironMATIK at CBS Deals now.
ironMATIK, $65 and up (regularly $94 and up)
Pixicade Pets
When you buy an on-sale Pixicade Pet virtual pet universe, you'll get another for free. Kids can draw their pet on paper, snap a picture of it, and then watch as their pet magically comes to life on a phone or tablet. Device not included.
Pixicade Pets, $30 (regularly $50)
