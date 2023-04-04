Watch CBS News

CBS Mornings Deals: This air purifier is 58% off

By Lily Rose

Where to get the latest CBS Mornings Deals
CleanLight

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner shared a number of new deals, including an air purifier for 58% off. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.  

CleanLight Air Pro

CleanLight

This on-sale, battery-powered air purifier could remove dust, smoke, odors, pet dander and bacteria from the air for up to four hours. CleanLight Air Pro includes a cup holder attachment for use in the car, on the plane or in a stroller.

CleanLight Air Pro, $80 (regularly $190)

$80 at CBS Deals

Raycon Work Earbuds

Raycon via CBS Deals

These discounted earbuds can hold up to 33 hours of battery life. Each package comes with a set of four differently sized gel tips.

Raycon Work Earbuds, $90 (regularly $120)

$90 at CBS Deals

ironMATIK

ironMATIK

This bundle includes an ironing mat and an ironing glove. 

Take 31% off the ironMATIK at CBS Deals now. 

ironMATIK, $65 and up (regularly $94 and up)

$65 at CBS Deals

Pixicade Pets

Pixicade Pets

When you buy an on-sale Pixicade Pet virtual pet universe, you'll get another for free. Kids can draw their pet on paper, snap a picture of it, and then watch as their pet magically comes to life on a phone or tablet. Device not included. 

Pixicade Pets, $30 (regularly $50)

$30 at CBS Deals

