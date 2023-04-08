Watch CBS News

CBS Mornings Deals: Get the Healr Leg Massager for 52% off

By Lily Rose

/ Essentials

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Ashley Bellman shared a number of new deals, including a massaging device for 52% off. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.  

Remote Retriever

The Remote Retriever might help you locate a lost remote control quickly using Bluetooth technology. It has an up to 150-foot range and emits sound to help find your remote. 

Remote Retriever, $45 (regularly $60)

$45 at CBS Deals

Handheld Hydrating Facial Device by Vanity Planet

This at-home facial beauty tool can cleanse your skin. It might treat skincare concerns such as texture and dehydrated skin. 

It's 40% off right now.

Handheld Hydrating Facial Device by Vanity Planet, $30 (regularly $50)

$30 at CBS Deals

PowerPro Go 3-in-1 wall charger

This portable wall charger features high-speed charging capabilities and a 10,000mAh battery. The on-sale device features a digital battery level indicator.

PowerPro Go 3-in-1 wall charger, $40 (regularly $80)

$40 at CBS Deals

Healr Leg Massager by Reathlete

This multi-functional massaging device can be used as a leg compression massager with air, a foot massager with heat and it features cold therapy. It includes three auto-modes. 

It's on sale for 52% off.

Healr Leg Massager by Reathlete, $120 (regularly $250)

$120 at CBS Deals

Lily Rose

Lily Rose is a senior writer for CBS Essentials and the site's expert in home appliances such as washers, dryers, refrigerators and ranges. When she's not writing about how you can upgrade your laundry room, she's writing about home and kitchen essentials that will transform your space. Her favorite appliance is her air fryer. She firmly believes that it can make the crispiest sweet potato fries.

First published on April 8, 2023 / 8:43 AM

