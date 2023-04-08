CBS Mornings Deals: Get the Healr Leg Massager for 52% off
This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Ashley Bellman shared a number of new deals, including a massaging device for 52% off. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.
CBS earns commissions on purchases made through CBSDeals.com.
Remote Retriever
The Remote Retriever might help you locate a lost remote control quickly using Bluetooth technology. It has an up to 150-foot range and emits sound to help find your remote.
Remote Retriever, $45 (regularly $60)
Handheld Hydrating Facial Device by Vanity Planet
This at-home facial beauty tool can cleanse your skin. It might treat skincare concerns such as texture and dehydrated skin.
It's 40% off right now.
Handheld Hydrating Facial Device by Vanity Planet, $30 (regularly $50)
PowerPro Go 3-in-1 wall charger
This portable wall charger features high-speed charging capabilities and a 10,000mAh battery. The on-sale device features a digital battery level indicator.
PowerPro Go 3-in-1 wall charger, $40 (regularly $80)
Healr Leg Massager by Reathlete
This multi-functional massaging device can be used as a leg compression massager with air, a foot massager with heat and it features cold therapy. It includes three auto-modes.
It's on sale for 52% off.
Healr Leg Massager by Reathlete, $120 (regularly $250)
