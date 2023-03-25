Watch CBS News

CBS Mornings Deals: Shop Briogeo hair care on sale now

By Lily Rose

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Ashley Bellman shared a number of new deals, including Briogeo hair care for up to 33% off. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.  

Briogeo hair care

A variety of Briogeo hair care products are on sale now at CBS Deals. The brand can be safe for those with dry, damaged and chemically-treated hair.

Briogeo Hair Care, starting at $16 (regularly $24 and up)

Drinq water bottle

This 2.2-liter reusable water bottle features a storage sleeve with three pockets and a removable crossbody strap. It's on sale for 50% off.

Drinq water bottle, $40 (regularly $80)

Jennifer Adams Home Bedding and Decor

Jennifer Adams Home Bedding and Decor sheet sets are on sale now. Choose from different colors and finishes.

Jennifer Adams Home Bedding and Decor, $114 and up (regularly $152 and up)

Lily Rose

First published on March 25, 2023 / 8:51 AM

