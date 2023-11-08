CBS Mornings Deals: Get a turkey trusser for up to 25% off ahead of Thanksgiving

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Where to get the latest CBS Mornings Deals

Turbo Trusser via CBS Deals

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner discussed deals on items that might make your life easier -- all at exclusive discounts. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

Mindscope Mr. Chill & Fawny

Mindscope via CBS Deals

Mr. Chill and Fawny the Reindeer are animated pieces of decor. They can provide up to 40 minutes of talking, singing and joking. They feature two volume control buttons and a skip button to pass parts of the animation. Get one now for 29% off.

Mindscope Mr. Chill & Fawny, $50 (regularly $70)

Karving King

Karving King via CBS Deals

This carving and cutting system is 29% off at CBS Deals. It features gripping spikes designed to help hold your food in place, rubber feet to help keep the board from shifting, and drainage slots designed to collect juices in the removable drip tray.

Karving King, $50 (regularly $70)

Turbo Trusser

Turbo Trusser via CBS Deals

The Turbo Trusser is a rapid trussing device for use with whole chickens and turkeys. The stainless-steel gadget can be used in ovens, smokers, grills, air fryers, roasters, rotisseries and deep fryers. This device is dishwasher safe. Get it now for up to 25% off.

Turbo Trusser, $16 and up (regularly $20 and up)

Plum Print

Plum Print via CBS Deals

Plum Print will send you an empty box, and you can fill it with your child's artwork, sports trophies, old photos, family recipes, saved love letters or anything that holds sentimental value. Plum Print then photographs each item and crafts a coffee table book with the images. Get one now for 60% off.

Plum Print, $20 (regularly $50)

