CBS Mornings Deals: Get two tiki-inspired Bluetooth speakers for the price of one

By Lily Rose

Essentials

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner discussed deals on items that might make your life easier -- all at exclusive discounts. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

Denmark Plus 3-Piece Expandable Hardcase Luggage Set by Olympia

This three-piece expandable luggage set features spinner wheels that should roll quietly and a locking handle system. It includes an expandable zipper, an interior divider, an additional zip mesh pocket on the interior divider and a buckle tie-belt to secure clothing. The bottom is equipped with a grip handle for carrying. Get it for 71% off. 

Denmark Plus 3-Piece Expandable Hardcase Luggage Set by Olympia, $200 (regularly $700)

$200 at CBS Deals

TikiTunes portable Bluetooth wireless speaker and ambient light

Get two TikiTunes Bluetooth speakers for the price of one at CBS Deals. The TikiTunes Bluetooth speaker can provide nine hours of continuous audio playtime. The device features a tiki-inspired LED flickering flame. Includes two bamboo-style adjustable poles and ground stakes.

TikiTunes portable Bluetooth wireless speaker and ambient light, $50 (regularly $100)

$50 at CBS Deals

COUNTO Smart Scale

This scale features 12 forms of measurement, including muscle mass, subcutaneous and visceral fat and skeletal muscle rate. Use the compatible Fitdays app to report and keep track of your measurements. It's on sale for 40% off.

COUNTO Smart Scale, $48 (regularly $80)

$48 at CBS Deals

First published on September 12, 2023 / 9:06 AM

