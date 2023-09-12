CBS Mornings Deals: Get two tiki-inspired Bluetooth speakers for the price of one

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Tikitunes via CBS Deals

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner discussed deals on items that might make your life easier -- all at exclusive discounts. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

Disclaimer: CBS earns commissions on purchases made through CBSDeals.com. Deals available for a limited time and while quantities last. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Denmark Plus 3-Piece Expandable Hardcase Luggage Set by Olympia

Olympia via CBS Deals

This three-piece expandable luggage set features spinner wheels that should roll quietly and a locking handle system. It includes an expandable zipper, an interior divider, an additional zip mesh pocket on the interior divider and a buckle tie-belt to secure clothing. The bottom is equipped with a grip handle for carrying. Get it for 71% off.

Denmark Plus 3-Piece Expandable Hardcase Luggage Set by Olympia, $200 (regularly $700)

TikiTunes portable Bluetooth wireless speaker and ambient light

Tikitunes via CBS Deals

Get two TikiTunes Bluetooth speakers for the price of one at CBS Deals. The TikiTunes Bluetooth speaker can provide nine hours of continuous audio playtime. The device features a tiki-inspired LED flickering flame. Includes two bamboo-style adjustable poles and ground stakes.

TikiTunes portable Bluetooth wireless speaker and ambient light, $50 (regularly $100)

COUNTO Smart Scale

Counto via CBS Deals

This scale features 12 forms of measurement, including muscle mass, subcutaneous and visceral fat and skeletal muscle rate. Use the compatible Fitdays app to report and keep track of your measurements. It's on sale for 40% off.

COUNTO Smart Scale, $48 (regularly $80)

More content from CBS Essentials