CBS Mornings Deals: Rachel Glauber's Pink Collection is 51% off and goes to breast cancer research
This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Gayle Bass discussed deals on items that might make your life easier -- all at exclusive discounts. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.
Disclaimer: CBS earns commissions on purchases made through CBSDeals.com. Deals available for a limited time and while quantities last. Prices may change from the date of publication.
ClickFree Pro 128GB Universal Photo and Video Saver with Travel Case
This compact universal storage device features four connectors and is designed to transfer photo and video files. It includes a smart scanning feature for backing up physical photographs and documents, as well as a travel case. Get it for 50% off.
ClickFree Pro 128GB Universal Photo and Video Saver with Travel Case, $100 (regularly $200)
Tupperware Bread Saver
This storage solution is designed to keep bread fresh with a ribbed base to help prevent mold and a ventilation lid to promote air circulation. Get it for 45% off.
Tupperware Bread Saver, $18 (regularly $30)
Rachel Glauber Pink Collection Jewelry
A portion of the proceeds from the brand's pink breast cancer awareness necklaces, earrings, bracelets and more goes toward breast cancer research. It's 51% off now.
Rachel Glauber Pink Collection Jewelry, $29 and up (regularly $59 and up)
Jean Patrique Professional Cookware
Jean Patrique's knife and chopping board sets are on sale at CBS Deals now. All items are 50% off.
Jean Patrique Professional Cookware, $13 and up (regularly $25 and up)
More content from CBS Essentials
- Exclusive discounts from CBS Mornings Deals
- CBS Mornings Deals: Get an iced beverage sleeve for up to 50% off
- CBS Mornings Deals: This cast-aluminum griddle pan is 50% off
- CBS Mornings Deals: Get two tiki-inspired Bluetooth speakers for the price of one
- CBS Mornings Deals: Get a three-piece luggage set for 71% off
- CBS Mornings Deals: Weekend bags, on-the-go earphones and more
- CBS Mornings Deals: Get gourmet sauces for 30% off
- CBS Mornings Deals: This bedding accessory is 40% off
for more features.