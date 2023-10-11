Watch CBS News

CBS Mornings Deals: Rachel Glauber's Pink Collection is 51% off and goes to breast cancer research

CBS Mornings Deals
This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Gayle Bass discussed deals on items that might make your life easier -- all at exclusive discounts. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

ClickFree Pro 128GB Universal Photo and Video Saver with Travel Case

This compact universal storage device features four connectors and is designed to transfer photo and video files. It includes a smart scanning feature for backing up physical photographs and documents, as well as a travel case. Get it for 50% off. 

ClickFree Pro 128GB Universal Photo and Video Saver with Travel Case, $100 (regularly $200)

$100 at CBS Deals

Tupperware Bread Saver

This storage solution is designed to keep bread fresh with a ribbed base to help prevent mold and a ventilation lid to promote air circulation. Get it for 45% off.

Tupperware Bread Saver, $18 (regularly $30)

$18 at CBS Deals

Rachel Glauber Pink Collection Jewelry

A portion of the proceeds from the brand's pink breast cancer awareness necklaces, earrings, bracelets and more goes toward breast cancer research. It's 51% off now. 

Rachel Glauber Pink Collection Jewelry, $29 and up (regularly $59 and up)

$29 at CBS Deals

Jean Patrique Professional Cookware

Jean Patrique's knife and chopping board sets are on sale at CBS Deals now. All items are 50% off.

Jean Patrique Professional Cookware, $13 and up (regularly $25 and up)

$13 and up at CBS Deals

