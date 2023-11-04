CBS Mornings Deals: This 3-piece luggage set is 70% off

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Where to get the latest CBS Mornings Deals

Olympia via CBS Deals

This week on "CBS Saturday Morning," lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner discussed deals on items that might make your life easier -- all at exclusive discounts. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

Gulliver 3-Piece Expandable Hardcase Luggage Set with TSA Lock by Olympia

Olympia via CBS Deals

Each piece in this set features an eight-wheel spinner design for quiet and smooth movement, along with an aluminum locking handle system. Equipped with a TSA three-dial lock system, it also features a padded interior lining, expandable compartments, an interior divider, a zip mesh pocket and a buckle tie-belt. Get it now for 70% off at CBS Deals.

Gulliver 3-Piece Expandable Hardcase Luggage Set with TSA Lock by Olympia, $239 (regularly $800)

Disney Storybook Collection Advent Calendar by Igloo Books

Igloo Books via CBS Deals

This Advent calendar features 24 stories starring Disney and Pixar characters. Every book is individually sleeved. Get it now for 13% off.

Disney Storybook Collection Advent Calendar by Igloo Books, $26 (regularly $30)

Calming Cozy

Calming Cozy via CBS Deals

This fleece-lined heating wrap is filled with clay beads. It features three heat settings and three massaging vibrations. Get one now for 40% off at CBS Deals.

Calming Cozy, $54 (regularly $90)

Temp-tations

Temp-tations via CBS Deals

This on-sale stoneware is designed to help you prep, cook, serve and store food all in one dish. The stoneware is dishwasher-, microwave-, refrigerator- and freezer-safe. It's also oven-safe up to 500 degrees. Get it now for up to 45% off.

Temp-tations, $18 and up (regularly $25 and up)

