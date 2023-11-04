CBS Mornings Deals: This 3-piece luggage set is 70% off
This week on "CBS Saturday Morning," lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner discussed deals on items that might make your life easier -- all at exclusive discounts. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.
Gulliver 3-Piece Expandable Hardcase Luggage Set with TSA Lock by Olympia
Each piece in this set features an eight-wheel spinner design for quiet and smooth movement, along with an aluminum locking handle system. Equipped with a TSA three-dial lock system, it also features a padded interior lining, expandable compartments, an interior divider, a zip mesh pocket and a buckle tie-belt. Get it now for 70% off at CBS Deals.
Gulliver 3-Piece Expandable Hardcase Luggage Set with TSA Lock by Olympia, $239 (regularly $800)
Disney Storybook Collection Advent Calendar by Igloo Books
This Advent calendar features 24 stories starring Disney and Pixar characters. Every book is individually sleeved. Get it now for 13% off.
Disney Storybook Collection Advent Calendar by Igloo Books, $26 (regularly $30)
Calming Cozy
This fleece-lined heating wrap is filled with clay beads. It features three heat settings and three massaging vibrations. Get one now for 40% off at CBS Deals.
Calming Cozy, $54 (regularly $90)
Temp-tations
This on-sale stoneware is designed to help you prep, cook, serve and store food all in one dish. The stoneware is dishwasher-, microwave-, refrigerator- and freezer-safe. It's also oven-safe up to 500 degrees. Get it now for up to 45% off.
Temp-tations, $18 and up (regularly $25 and up)
