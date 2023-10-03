CBS Mornings Deals: Get an iced beverage sleeve for up to 50% off

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

JavaSoks by Sok-It

These iced beverage sleeves are made with coated neoprene. They're available at CBS Deals in over 75 styles and in a variety of sizes. These reusable sleeves are machine washable. Get one now for up to 50% off.

JavaSoks by Sok-It, $16 and up (regularly $26 and up)

Flameless Candles by Luminara

Luminara's flame-effect candles are made with paraffin wax, hand poured and designed to look like traditional candles. They're on sale at CBS Deals for up to 22% off.

Flameless Candles by Luminara, $35 (regularly $45)

Pivo Pod Lite Value Kit

Pivo Pod Lite is an auto-tracking smartphone mount that is designed to follow your movement and keep you in frame. It features app-driven motion tracking, 360-degree panning and editing modes. It's on sale now for 47% off.

Pivo Pod Lite Value Kit, $95 (regularly $180)

The Stack-O-Lantern Pumpkin Stacking Kit

This kit is designed to help you stack and light your Halloween jack-o'-lanterns. It includes two stackers, a lid light, three lights (batteries included), a scooper and a saw. Adult supervision is recommended. Get it on sale now for 28% off at CBS Deals.

The Stack-O-Lantern Pumpkin Stacking Kit, $18 (regularly $25)

