CBS Mornings Deals: Get an iced beverage sleeve for up to 50% off

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner discussed deals on items that might make your life easier -- all at exclusive discounts. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.
JavaSoks by Sok-It
These iced beverage sleeves are made with coated neoprene. They're available at CBS Deals in over 75 styles and in a variety of sizes. These reusable sleeves are machine washable. Get one now for up to 50% off.
JavaSoks by Sok-It, $16 and up (regularly $26 and up)
Flameless Candles by Luminara
Luminara's flame-effect candles are made with paraffin wax, hand poured and designed to look like traditional candles. They're on sale at CBS Deals for up to 22% off.
Flameless Candles by Luminara, $35 (regularly $45)
Pivo Pod Lite Value Kit
Pivo Pod Lite is an auto-tracking smartphone mount that is designed to follow your movement and keep you in frame. It features app-driven motion tracking, 360-degree panning and editing modes. It's on sale now for 47% off.
Pivo Pod Lite Value Kit, $95 (regularly $180)
The Stack-O-Lantern Pumpkin Stacking Kit
This kit is designed to help you stack and light your Halloween jack-o'-lanterns. It includes two stackers, a lid light, three lights (batteries included), a scooper and a saw. Adult supervision is recommended. Get it on sale now for 28% off at CBS Deals.
The Stack-O-Lantern Pumpkin Stacking Kit, $18 (regularly $25)
