CBS Mornings Deals: Get an iced beverage sleeve for up to 50% off

By Lily Rose

englishgardenpicnicmedium.png
Sok-It via CBS Deals

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner discussed deals on items that might make your life easier -- all at exclusive discounts. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

JavaSoks by Sok-It

englishgardenpicnic2packmed.png
Sok-It via CBS Deals

These iced beverage sleeves are made with coated neoprene. They're available at CBS Deals in over 75 styles and in a variety of sizes. These reusable sleeves are machine washable. Get one now for up to 50% off. 

JavaSoks by Sok-It, $16 and up (regularly $26 and up)

$16 at CBS Deals

Flameless Candles by Luminara

lum-997642-997643-burgundy-pillars-lifestyle-0051.png
Luminara via CBS Deals

Luminara's flame-effect candles are made with paraffin wax, hand poured and designed to look like traditional candles. They're on sale at CBS Deals for up to 22% off. 

Flameless Candles by Luminara, $35 (regularly $45)

$35 at CBS Deals

Pivo Pod Lite Value Kit

frame1321314510.png
Pivo Pod via CBS Deals

Pivo Pod Lite is an auto-tracking smartphone mount that is designed to follow your movement and keep you in frame. It features app-driven motion tracking, 360-degree panning and editing modes. It's on sale now for 47% off. 

Pivo Pod Lite Value Kit, $95 (regularly $180)

$95 at CBS Deals

The Stack-O-Lantern Pumpkin Stacking Kit

stacksquare.jpg
Stack-O-Lantern via CBS Deals

This kit is designed to help you stack and light your Halloween jack-o'-lanterns. It includes two stackers, a lid light, three lights (batteries included), a scooper and a saw. Adult supervision is recommended. Get it on sale now for 28% off at CBS Deals.

The Stack-O-Lantern Pumpkin Stacking Kit, $18 (regularly $25)

$25 at CBS Deals

Lily Rose

First published on October 3, 2023 / 8:28 AM

