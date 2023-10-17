CBS Mornings Deals: This device can help you locate your remote and it's 25% off now

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Where to get the latest CBS Mornings Deals

Remote Retriever via CBS Deals

This week on "CBS Mornings," lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner discussed deals on items that might make your life easier -- all at exclusive discounts. Discover this week's exclusive deals below and visit CBSDeals.com or text "CBS" to 65000 to take advantage of them today.

Remote Retriever

The Remote Retriever is designed to help you locate your remote controls with the touch of a button using Bluetooth and radio frequency technologies up to a 150-foot range. Get it for 25% off at CBS Deals.

Remote Retriever, $45 (regularly $60)

Ollyball

Ollyball via CBS Deals

Ollyball is the 12-inch inflatable ball with KrunchCOR construction that is designed to absorb the impact from full-speed hits and kicks. It's made from kite material, and you can even color your Ollyball with most markers or crayons. It is designed to inflate or deflate with the included straw. Get it for up to 26% off at CBS Deals.

Ollyball, $16 and up (regularly $19 and up)

Jumpsmart

Jumpsmart via CBS Deals

The compact portable jump starter features a flashlight, power bank, compass, thermometer, reflector strip and emergency audible alarm. The JumpSmart's 29600mWh (8000mAh) 4-cell, high-grade Lithium-Polymer battery can provide an essential boost for engines up to 8-cylinders (7.0L Gas / 4.0L Diesel) with DC 12V 200A (start) - 800A (peak). It's on sale for 31% off at CBS Deals.

Jumpsmart, $110 (regularly $160)

