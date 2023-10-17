CBS Mornings Deals: This device can help you locate your remote and it's 25% off now
Remote Retriever
The Remote Retriever is designed to help you locate your remote controls with the touch of a button using Bluetooth and radio frequency technologies up to a 150-foot range. Get it for 25% off at CBS Deals.
Remote Retriever, $45 (regularly $60)
Ollyball
Ollyball is the 12-inch inflatable ball with KrunchCOR construction that is designed to absorb the impact from full-speed hits and kicks. It's made from kite material, and you can even color your Ollyball with most markers or crayons. It is designed to inflate or deflate with the included straw. Get it for up to 26% off at CBS Deals.
Ollyball, $16 and up (regularly $19 and up)
Jumpsmart
The compact portable jump starter features a flashlight, power bank, compass, thermometer, reflector strip and emergency audible alarm. The JumpSmart's 29600mWh (8000mAh) 4-cell, high-grade Lithium-Polymer battery can provide an essential boost for engines up to 8-cylinders (7.0L Gas / 4.0L Diesel) with DC 12V 200A (start) - 800A (peak). It's on sale for 31% off at CBS Deals.
Jumpsmart, $110 (regularly $160)
