Calendar: Week of November 19

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:
On Monday, the White House Christmas Tree, from North Carolina, will be delivered by horse-and-carriage.
Tuesday sees the 20th anniversary of the launch of the very first component of the International Space Station.
Wednesday is World Television Day, proclaimed by the U.N. in recognition of the increasing impact of television.
Thursday is Thanksgiving – a day to eat, drink, and be merry.
Friday is Black Friday, the frantic holiday shopping day that is said to put retailers into the "black" for the year.
And on Saturday, Pete Best, The Beatles' drummer who was replaced early on by Ringo Starr, turns 77.
