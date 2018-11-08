Black Friday starts early: Which retailers are open on Thanksgiving Day

More than a dozen national retailers will open their doors early for Black Friday, kicking off sales on Thanksgiving Day.

At the same time, the list of brick-and-mortar stores that will remain closed for the holiday is growing, and lately stands at nearly 100 national and regional retailers, according to BestBlackFriday.com.

The push for earlier Black Friday sales comes as consumers increasingly snub brick-and-mortar retailers in favor of online rivals such as Amazon. Yet many stores still count on a surge in sales during the annual shopping extravaganza.

Those dynamics are putting pressure on retailers to offer more holiday "doorbusters" -- or low prices on high-demand products like computers or home appliances -- and to stay open on Thanksgiving.

Walmart plans to kick off its Black Friday event on Thanksgiving day at 4 p.m., when it will throw what it describes as its first-ever "Light Up Black Friday" party for customers. Store workers are expected to give away 4 million cups of Keurig coffee and 2 million Christmas cookies during the two-hour party, the company said. Its Black Friday sales will officially begin at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving, although Walmart is already offering some discounts online.

Some retailers say they want to give their workers a break on Thanksgiving. Retailers ranging from Ace Hardware to Trader Joe's are among those closing their doors on the holiday, according to BestBlackFriday.com (see full list below of retailers that will shut their doors on Thanksgiving.)

How much people spend

Consumers plan to spend an average of $554.90 during the holiday weekend, with $207.30 going towards gifts, according to the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC). Seventy-one percent of shoppers will go to a shopping center or mall during the holiday weekend, with millennials leading the way, at 83 percent, a new survey by the group shows.

The National Retail Federation estimated that 174 million people shopped in stores and online during last year's five-day Thanksgiving weekend, which ends with Cyber Monday.

Below are the hours for stores open on Thanksgiving, followed by the retailers scheduled to be closed on the holiday, according to BestBlackFriday.com

Stores open on Thanksgiving Day

Bass Pro Shops

8 a.m.-6 p.m. The stores will reopen at 5 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 23.

Belk

4 p.m.-1 a.m. Stores will reopen at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

Best Buy

5 p.m.-1 a.m. The retailer will reopen at 8 a.m. on Black Friday.

Big Lots

7 a.m.-midnight. Stores will reopen at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

Cabela's

8 a.m-6 p.m. The retailer will reopen at 5 a.m. on Black Friday.

Dick's Sporting Goods

6 p.m-2 a.m. Stores will reopen at 5 a.m. on Black Friday.

J.C. Penney

2 p.m. on Thanksgiving, remaining open through 10 p.m. on Black Friday.

Kmart

6 a.m.-midnight. Stores will open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

Kohl's

5 p.m. on Thanksgiving and remaining open until 1 p.m. on Black Friday.

Macy's

5 p.m.- 2 a.m. Stores will reopen on Black Friday at 6 a.m.

Old Navy

3 p.m. on Thanksgiving and remaining open until 10 p.m. on Black Friday.

Sears

6 p.m.-midnight. Stores will reopen at 5 a.m. on Black Friday.

Target

5 p.m.-1 a.m. Stores will reopen at 7 a.m. on Black Friday.

Walmart

Thanksgiving day 4-6 p.m. (pre-sale party), with Black Friday sales beginning at 6 p.m.

Stores Closed on Thanksgiving Day

A.C. Moore

Abt Electronics

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Ace Hardware

Acme Tools

Allen Edmonds

American Girl

At Home

AT&T (Company-owned stores)

Barnes & Noble

Big 5 Sporting Goods

BJ's Wholesale Club

Blain's Farm & Fleet

Bob's Discount Furniture

Burlington

Christopher & Banks

Cost Plus World Market

Costco

Craft Warehouse

Crate and Barrel

Dillard's

Dressbarn (most stores)

El Dorado Furniture

Fleet Farm

Gander Outdoors

Gardner-White Furniture

Guitar Center

H&M

Half Price Books

Harbor Freight Tools

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Homesense

IKEA

JOANN Stores

Lamps Plus

Lowe's

Mall of America

Marshalls

Mattress Firm

Menards

Micro Center

Music & Arts

Nebraska Furniture Mart

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

Northern Tool

Office Depot & OfficeMax

Outdoor Research

P.C. Richard & Son

Patagonia

Pep Boys

Petco

PetSmart

Pier 1 Imports

Publix

Raymour & Flanigan Furniture | Mattresses

REI

Sam's Club

Sierra Trading Post

Sportsman's Warehouse

Sprint (Stores closed unless mall decides otherwise; mall kiosks may open)

Staples

Stein Mart

Sur La Table

The Container Store

The Original Mattress Factory

The Paper Store

TJ Maxx

Tractor Supply Co.

Trader Joe's

Trollbeads

Von Maur

West Marine



-- With reporting by Aimee Picchi