Wisconsin voters wary of outside spending on Supreme Court race: "It's bananas"

Wisconsin Supreme Court race seen by many as referendum on Musk, Trump

Wisconsin is in the national spotlight Tuesday, as a spring election will determine the state Supreme Court's balance of power.

It's a nonpartisan vote between Dane County Judge Susan Crawford and Waukesha County Judge Brad Schimel. The stakes and influence are anything but.

"It is a big election, I think we've come to realize that no matter what side of the aisle you're on," Hudson voter Megan Rocker said. "Elections are big and this is your chance to make an impact."

Campaign funding smashed records, making it the most expensive judicial race in history.

"We get tons of mail from both sides. Text messages, obviously social media and everything. There's a lot of external influences," third-time voter Silas Heisler said.

More than $100 million has been spent on this election — to either boost or tear down candidates — most notably by billionaire and senior advisor to President Trump Elon Musk, who has rallied for Republican-backed candidate Schimel. Meanwhile, liberal megadonor George Soros is backing Crawford.

"I think it's bananas, actually," Hudson voter Ryan Michael Brueske said.

Using influence — and money — to power votes isn't a welcome move for Brueske.

"We have local issues we're trying to work out locally," he said. "So, it's weird to have national people come in with their own agendas and ideas. Like, maybe stay home."

Others, like Heisler, see the benefits of adding high influence to an already high-stakes election.

"More people involved and people not being afraid to talk about what they believe in. Obviously you got to take it with a grain of salt, but I think it's a good thing for America," Heisler said.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz called the spending on the race "outrageous" and accused Musk of "an assault on the democracy."

This is the first highly contested race since Mr. Trump took office. It's also in a battleground state and the winner would help determine high-profile issues dealing with abortion and congressional redistricting. Liberals currently control the court, 4-3. This all makes it a race to watch.

The race is tight – and voters are feeling the pressure.

"It can be so close these elections," Hudson voter Craig Lewis said. "And it might be one of those we don't know. We'll see soon."

Advance voting numbers look good for Crawford — as of Monday morning, about 644,800 early ballots had been returned, a third of them from the heavily Democratic counties of Milwaukee and Dane. But the majority of voting is expected to occur on Election Day.

Polls in Wisconsin close Tuesday at 8 p.m., which is also the deadline to get absentee ballots to municipal clerks.

