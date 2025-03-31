Gov. Tim Walz outraged over Wisconsin Supreme Court race

Tuesday evening, Wisconsin's polls will close in what has become the most expensive judicial race in U.S. history.

The race between Conservative Brad Schimel and Liberal Susan Crawford has attracted more than $90 million in donations, including almost $20 million from Elon Musk himself.

The president has offered his endorsement to the conservative candidate, former GOP Attorney General Schimel.

Musk campaigned in Green Bay Sunday for Schimel, giving away two $1 million checks to Wisconsin voters.

That's in addition to the $100 a group funded by Musk has given to thousands of voters for signing a petition in opposition to "activist judges."

Democrats, including Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, are accusing Musk of trying to buy the election.

"It's outrageous that is going to be a $100 million race. Supreme Court races are non-partisan in Minnesota and they range about $70,000," Walz said. "This is an assault on the democracy. It's the richest man in the world giving away $1 million if you will vote for his person in a Supreme Court race."

Democrats have rallied around Crawford, a Dane County judge. Party members are hoping voters will be motivated by the potential revival of an abortion ban from 1849.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has a large role in drawing up congressional and legislative districts, and deciding abortion laws. The court currently has a 4-3 liberal majority, though the balance of the court is at stake with one of the liberal justices retiring.

In a state President Trump won by less than 30,000 votes in 2024, control of the Supreme Court is considered critical.