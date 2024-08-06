Why Kamala Harris picked Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz to be her VP

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota has known Gov. Tim Walz for years, but now he has a chance to introduce himself to Americans, sharing his personal story and his record as he joins the Democratic ticket to win the White House this fall.

Walz won reelection to his current job two years ago, and soon Americans will decide if he will leave that role behind and head to Washington.

When asked last week, Walz was coy about the details of being vetted to be vice president. But he recognized what may help seal the deal: his record as governor.

"Policies that are improving people's lives. And I recognize that I'm being looked at because of the body of work that includes a whole lot of people," he said on Thursday.

A person close to the selection process told CBS News that his executive experience as governor did play a role in Harris' decision to tap the second-term governor and former congressman and school teacher to be her running mate.

In the last two years with total Democratic control at the state capitol, he's signed into law many progressive wins: codifying abortion rights, paid family leave, universal free breakfast and lunch for kids in school and long-sought gun restrictions.

"Walz has remained what I would call a pragmatic progressive. There are significant pieces of legislation that he negotiated and pushed back on the progressives on the state legislature. There's some that he blocked. He was not just a rubber stamp for the left," said Larry Jacobs, a politics professor at the University of Minnesota.

Jacobs for years taught alongside former Vice President Walter Mondale, the man credited with transforming the role into its current iteration. He said Walz also brings his knowledge of Capitol Hill, having served southern Minnesota in Congress for 12 years.

"He knows how Washington works. He's a guy who knows about governing. He's the guy that fits the Mondale governing model," said Jacobs.

"With Vice President Mondale and Humphrey both highly respected, Tim Walz will join that group. He is a fantastic choice for Kamala Harris," said Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

In a text message to supporters announcing her pick, Harris described Walz as a "battle-tested leader who has an incredible track record of getting things done for Minnesota families."

Opponents take aim at Walz's record

Democrats praise Walz's progressive record, but opponents are already taking aim and taking shots at his track record as Minnesota governor.

Anoka County voted against Walz for governor in 2022.

In downtown Anoka on Tuesday, some criticized his handling of the turmoil following the murder of George Floyd.

Others critiqued his stance on gender-affirming care and gun control.

While these have been common attacks in Minnesota, some feel they will quickly become attacks for Republicans nationwide.

"Anything associated with gun laws, anything associated with Minneapolis and the riots that happened there, anything he did or didn't do, or things they think he should have done, are definitely going to be some major vectors that he's going to have to answer for to them," said Ian Barniskis, of Coon Rapids.

Voters like Marc Boyd feel 2002 is too much to forget.

"I think people forget how he let this town burn," Boyd said. "All the lockdowns. I don't care for his policies."

Scott and Chantel Ruzin moved from Minnesota to Florida.

"The COVID closures and the mandates for the vaccine process, and the way he radically drove small businesses in the ground. We're small business owners," Scott Ruzin said.