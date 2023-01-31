Watch CBS News
Walz to sign PRO Act Tuesday, codifying abortion rights in state law

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Senate passes PRO Act
Minnesota Senate passes PRO Act 00:22

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Gov. Tim Walz is set to sign legislation on Tuesday which will codify abortion rights and protect reproductive care in Minnesota.

The Protect Reproductive Options Act - or PRO Act - narrowly passed in the Minnesota Senate on Saturday. Lawmakers debated the act for over 14 hours, as Republicans attempted to add in amendments that were ultimately all rejected. The House passed the bill in mid-January. 

Walz and other Democrats have said this legislation is one of the top priorities for this session. Though abortion rights are already protected in Minnesota because of a 1995 Supreme Court decision, Democrats frame the PRO Act as a second line of defense.

"Here in Minnesota, we trust people to make their own decisions about their bodies," Walz tweeted on Saturday, hours after the Senate passed the bill. "I'm ready to sign the PRO Act and codify reproductive rights into law."

Walz is scheduled to sign the bill at noon.

