Walz signs public safety package with major gun control measures

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Gov. Tim Walz signed a public safety package on Friday, setting major gun control measures into law.

The bill passed through both the Minnesota Senate and House in the past week.

The law is divided into two separate parts; it creates a "red flag" law, allowing family members, spouses, roommates, or law enforcement to ask a court to suspend someone's access to guns if a judge determines they're in significant danger of harming themselves or someone else.

The second part expands background checks to private gun transfers; it'll now apply to things like sales at gun shows, not just at federally licensed dealers.

"As a veteran, gun-owner, hunter, and dad, I know basic gun safety isn't a threat to the Second Amendment – it's about keeping our kids safe," Walz said. "There's no place for weapons of war in our schools, churches, banks, or anywhere else people are just trying to live their lives. Today is about taking meaningful action to create a safer future for our kids, and I am proud to sign this commonsense, life-saving legislation into law."

Republicans accused the DFL of sneaking the gun control measures into the $850 million public safety bill. On the other hand, gun safety advocates say it's a culmination of a years-long effort.

Walz was joined by Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, Richfield's Police Chief Jay Henthorne, and former congresswoman and gun safety advocate Gabby Giffords, along with other advocates for bolstered gun laws.

"I'm relieved, this has felt like an urgent thing for a long time, so to have this culmination of the hard work that our volunteers and al lot of groups have done for the past decades come to fruition today is really exciting," said Molly Leutz of Moms Demand Action Minnesota.

Minnesota isn't alone in passing gun safety legislation. Just this spring, states like Washington in Colorado have done the same.