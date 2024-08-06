Minnesota leaders react after Gov. Walz picked as Kamala Harris' VP running mate

Harris picks Gov. Tim Walz as running mate Kamala Harris picks Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as running mate | Special Report 13:43

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate in the 2024 election — and it's prompting a wide array of reactions from state leaders.

Four sources told CBS News Tuesday morning that the Midwestern progressive will join her on the ticket heading into the November election. Harris and Walz will campaign in all seven battleground states in the coming days, beginning with an appearance in Philadelphia on Tuesday, Walz's first event as Harris' running mate.

Several leaders in Minnesota have already reacted to the news, including Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who called it a "great pick" for Harris.

"I can't wait for the rest of the country to get to know @Tim_Walz," Frey said on X. "Cheers to the ticket that's going to energize people across the nation."

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison called the pick an "extremely wise choice," that shows Harris is "smart, bold and ready to win." He also called Walz "accessible, friendly" and an "ally of Americans working hard for a living."

U.S. House Majority Whip Tom Emmer, a Republican from Minnesota, said it's "not surprising" Harris picked Walz.

"He embodies the same disastrous economic, open-borders, and soft-on-crime policies Harris has inflicted on our country the last four years," Emmer said on X. "Walz is an empty suit who has worked to turn Minnesota into Harris' home state of California, and solidifies this ticket's full embrace of a radical, America-last agenda."

Dean Phillips, who represented Minnesota's 3rd Congressional District until he briefly ran for president, said on X that Walz is a "common-sense, competent, and experienced leader whose refreshing normal-ness will be a great contrast to the tiresome weirdness."

Walz has also received support from Rep. Ilhan Omar and Sen. Tina Smith, as well as Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

"Minnesota is known as the land of Vice Presidents, and we've got another great one on the way! As a veteran, a high school teacher and a football coach, and our Minnesota Governor, Tim Walz has been an incredible leader (and on top of that, a good friend). Let's go win this!" Klobuchar said on X.

Walz had been in the mix of top contenders for the pick since late last month, along with along with Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Walz was among several Democratic governors who visited the White House amid calls for President Biden to drop his reelection bid following the first presidential debate. Soon after Biden announced he was leaving the race, Walz quickly fell in line with the majority of Democrats to endorse Harris.

Just days before Biden's announcement, Minnesota Congresswoman Betty McCollum joined the chorus of Democrats calling on Biden to step down. She then went further to throw Walz's name in as a possible vice presidential candidate.

After the announcement on Tuesday morning, McCollum said Harris had made an "excellent, insightful choice."

"Tim Walz is my friend and a former colleague whose Midwest values are rooted in selfless service to our nation, caring for his neighbors, and inspiring students, soldiers, and citizens to stand together, dream bigger, and never give up. Tim is a rock-solid Democrat, a teacher, a football coach, a veteran and a leader who will defend our freedoms and will work to improve the lives of All Americans in every corner of our country," McCollum added.

WCCO's Esme Murphy asked Walz about his VP prospects before the announcement, but his response was both calculated and cagey.

"I don't think you turn down a job that you haven't been offered, but I have the best job in the world in being the governor of Minnesota," Walz said.

When pressed again about his possible candidacy during a separate event, Walz made it clear that he wasn't going to speak on the matter and reiterated his full support for Harris. He did, however, quip to reporters about the surrealness of hearing his name being tossed about.

"I've seen it out there and it's a little weird (laughs)!" Walz said.

Now in his second term as governor, Walz, 60, also served 12 years as a U.S. congressman before his successful 2018 run to lead the state.

The Democratic Party began the formal vote to nominate Harris for president on Thursday, kicking off a virtual roll call that later cemented her status as the party's standard-bearer heading into November.