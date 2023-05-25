Watch CBS News
Politics

Paid family and medical leave signed into law by Gov. Walz

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

How will Minnesota's new paid leave work?
How will Minnesota's new paid leave work? 02:06

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill creating state-paid family and medical leave into law on Thursday afternoon at the Capitol.

The program will provide partial wage replacement for up to 20 weeks of leave for medical leave, bonding or caring for a family member.

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said the program will benefit everyone in the state.

Benefits will start in 2026.

Minnesota is the twelfth state to have passed and implemented a paid family and medical leave program.

NOTE: Video is from May 15, before the bill passed

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on May 25, 2023 / 3:30 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.