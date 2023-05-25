Paid family and medical leave signed into law by Gov. Walz

How will Minnesota's new paid leave work?

How will Minnesota's new paid leave work?

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill creating state-paid family and medical leave into law on Thursday afternoon at the Capitol.

The program will provide partial wage replacement for up to 20 weeks of leave for medical leave, bonding or caring for a family member.

Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said the program will benefit everyone in the state.

Benefits will start in 2026.

Minnesota is the twelfth state to have passed and implemented a paid family and medical leave program.

NOTE: Video is from May 15, before the bill passed