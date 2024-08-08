Who will play in Minnesota Vikings' 1st preseason game vs. Las Vegas Raiders?

EAGAN, Minn. — Those curious about which Minnesota Vikings will see the field in Saturday's preseason game got some answers Thursday.

Head coach Kevin O'Connell said "the majority of our guys" will play against the Las Vegas Raiders, though there are a couple of notable exceptions. Superstar Justin Jefferson and veteran safety Harrison Smith will sit, though both are "totally healthy," O'Connell said.

Fans are probably most interested in which quarterbacks they'll be able to watch. O'Connell said Sam Darnold, who's likely to enter the season as the starter, will be up first on Saturday.

Rookie J.J. McCarthy will get a "significant amount of work" before handing it off to second-year man Jaren Hall, O'Connell said.

Nick Mullens probably won't see the field "in an attempt to maximize the [opportunities] for some guys that are either new or even in Jaren's case in year two in the system," he said.

As for how long Darnold and other starters will play, the head coach said "it's going to be a feel thing."

"A lot of guys fighting for spots on our team and roles on our team so it'll be a very exciting day over there at U.S. Bank," he said.

One of those players competing for a spot is undrafted rookie pass rusher Gabriel Murphy. When asked about him on Thursday, O'Connell said he has "put himself very much so in that conversation" of making the 53-man roster.

"Super versatile, a guy that can rush on the edges, he rushes inside in the dime group. What's been really cool is just seeing his impact, even in the run game, from a physicality, setting the edge standpoint and then he's got some versatility," he said. "Gabe's had a great training camp."

Kickoff is at 3 p.m. Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings start the regular season on the road against the New York Giants Sept. 8.