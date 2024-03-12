Who is Sam Darnold, the quarterback who will reportedly replace Kirk Cousins for the Minnesota Vikings?

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings have reportedly found their replacement — at least in the short-term — for departing quarterback Kirk Cousins in Sam Darnold.

Cousins is headed to the Atlanta Falcons on a four-year deal, according to his agent, while the NFL Network reports Darnold will join the Vikings on a one-year deal worth up to $10 million.

Here's everything you need to know about the Vikings' likely 2024 starting quarterback.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 13: Sam Darnold #14 of the San Francisco 49ers signals during a preseason game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on August 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Michael Owens / Getty Images

Where did Darnold go to college?

Darnold started at USC for two seasons. He completed 64.9% of his passes for 7,229 yards, 57 touchdowns and 22 interceptions. He's top 10 in school history in both yards and TDs.

Where was Darnold drafted?

The New York Jets took Darnold third overall in the 2018 draft.

Darnold was the second QB taken in that draft, behind Baker Mayfield who went first overall to the Cleveland Browns. The Jets traded up from pick six to pick three to take Darnold.

The other first-round QBs that year were Josh Allen (taken sixth by the Buffalo Bills), Josh Rosen (10th, Arizona Cardinals) and Lamar Jackson (32nd, Baltimore Ravens). Rosen is out of the league, but every other first-round QB — including Mayfield — is still starting in the NFL.

How old is Darnold?

Darnold is just 26, fairly young for a player who has been in the league for six seasons. He was just 20 years old when the Jets drafted him.

When did Darnold leave the Jets?

After just three seasons, the Jets traded Darnold to the Carolina Panthers in 2021. In 38 starts, Darnold completed 59.8% of his passes for 8,097 yards, 45 touchdowns and 39 interceptions.

The Jets had the second overall pick in the 2021 draft and spent it on QB Zach Wilson out of BYU. Wilson is still under contract with the Jets, but has been benched on multiple occasions and was supplanted as starter when New York signed Aaron Rodgers.

Carolina sent a second-, fourth- and sixth-round picks to the Jets for Darnold.

Darnold was 13-25 as a starter for the Jets.

How did Darnold play with the Panthers?

In 17 starts across two seasons, Darnold completed 59.5% of his passes for 3,670 yards, 16 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. In 2022, he lost the starting job to Mayfield, and the Panthers also started P.J. Walker over him.

Darnold's record in in his 17 starts was 8-9.

Where did Darnold play last year?

Darnold was the San Francisco 49ers' backup QB last season. He started the final game of the season as the 49ers rested their starters, going 16/26 for 189 yards and a touchdown in a 21-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Will Darnold start for the Vikings?

It depends on what the Vikings do in the draft, but right now, Darnold is the presumed starter. The only other QBs under contract for the Vikings are Jaren Hall and Nick Mullens, who both started when Cousins was injured last year. Neither of them impressed, leaving Darnold as the most likely man under center in 2024.

If the Vikings draft a quarterback, it's possible the rookie could start. But they may also choose to sit that QB for a year to develop while Darnold starts.