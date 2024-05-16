Takeaways from the Minnesota Vikings' 2024 schedule: Biggest games and storylines
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings' 2024 schedule is out, and though you may not think much might be gleaned from a list of games and dates, there are a few important takeaways.
Six NFL executives use thousands of computers to create the NFL schedule each year, taking into account factors like competitive balance, other planned events, travel and more. The particular schedule they settled on for the Vikings this year features some powder keg matchups, primetime showdowns, the return of old rivals and more.
Rough start
The Vikings' schedule could doom them to a slow start. Three of the first five games are against playoff teams — the San Francisco 49ers, Houston Texans and Green Bay Packers. Minnesota will open the season on the road against the New York Giants and the Packers game is at Lambeau Field. The week five game against the New York Jets is technically a home game, but it will be played in London. That means they'll play three of their first five away from U.S. Bank Stadium.
The schedule gets easier in the middle of the season, but by then, the Vikings could be in a hole too difficult to dig out of.
Early bye
After that early, gruesome gauntlet, the Vikings have their bye in week six. While it may provide a get-right opportunity after that potentially brutal stretch, it also means the Vikings will play nearly two-thirds of their schedule after the bye, which isn't ideal.
Last season, the post-bye stretch was horrendous for the Vikings. They had a bye in week 13, then went 1-4 the remainder of the way. The year before — the first under head coach Kevin O'Connell — they had an early bye (week seven), then won three straight.
Biggest games
Aside from division matchups, which will obviously be the most impactful for playoff implications, the Vikings have a few big games on their schedule:
- Week 3 vs. Texans: There are definitely plenty of storylines here. Let's just say the two teams have had plenty of "interactions" in the offseason. First off, the Vikings signed a couple key defensive players from the Texans, bringing in pass rusher Jonathan Greenard and inside linebacker Blake Cashman during free agency. Not long after that, Vikings' star pass rusher Danielle Hunter left for the Texans, signing a two-year, $49 million deal with the team. If that wasn't enough, the Texans a few days later traded their first round draft pick, the No. 23 overall selection, to the Vikings. That No. 23 pick was utilized by the Vikings, along with other picks, to move up to No. 17 to pick pass rusher Dallas Turner. All that, mixed in with former Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs of "Minneapolis Miracle" fame now on the Texans, has this looking like a great matchup.
- Week 5 vs. Jets: Obviously the overseas aspect of this one heightens the excitement, but it'll also be the first time the Vikings play Aaron Rodgers in a Jets uniform (barring another catastrophic early season injury). Could it also be the last time they face their former rival? His contract with the Jets contains no guarantees after this season, he's coming off a major injury and he's 40 years old.
- Week 9 vs. Colts: The Vikings have their hopeful quarterback of the future in first-round pick J.J. McCarthy, but they reportedly had interest in Anthony Richardson in last year's draft. He ended up going fourth overall to the Colts and showed some flashes before a season-ending injury. McCarthy may not be starting by this game, but either way, the Vikings will get a close look at the one that got away.
- Week 14 vs. Falcons: The possible Kirk Cousins revenge game. The former Vikings' QB and his team will come to U.S. Bank Stadium for a game that will mean just a little bit more for both sides. Will Cousins prove the Vikings fools for selling him short on a new contract, or will the Vikings show why they were willing to let him walk?
Primetime games
The Vikings are only scheduled to play two primetime games this year. In week eight, they'll play the Rams in Los Angeles on Thursday Night Football. They also have a Monday Night Football matchup with the Chicago Bears in week 15.
Now, their last game of the season doesn't have a set start time yet, and others could be flexed, but if it the schedule stays as-is, that's a significant downgrade from last season, when the Vikings played five games in primetime. That could be due to a variety of factors, but certainly the fact the Vikings finished in third place in the division last season and lost their starting QB was a factor.
Divisional matchups
The Vikings will play four of their NFC North games in the final seven weeks of the season, including the Packers and Lions in the last two weeks. Those teams are expected to compete for the divisional title, so the Vikings could play foil to either of them — or, if things break right, potentially also be in the mix for the title of division champ.
Predictions
WCCO's resident Vikings' bloggers — Anthony Bettin and Cole Premo — each went through the schedule, offered their thoughts and predicted a final record.
Bettin: The Vikings still have a good roster, particularly on offense, so despite the loss of Cousins, this season shouldn't be a total disaster. The division games will be tough, so I'm not expecting them to make the playoffs. This season is all about setting up for the future. Final record prediction: 8-9.
Premo: I'm predicting another middle-of-the-road type of season for the Vikings, but that's not necessarily a bad thing as the team continues to attempt to get better to fully unleash McCarthy in 2025. One of the more notable losses: The Vikings will likely lose to the Cousins-led Falcons (if he stays healthy until late in the season). Final record prediction: 9-8.