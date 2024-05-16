Takeaways from the Minnesota Vikings' 2024 schedule: Biggest games and storylines

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings' 2024 schedule is out, and though you may not think much might be gleaned from a list of games and dates, there are a few important takeaways.

Six NFL executives use thousands of computers to create the NFL schedule each year, taking into account factors like competitive balance, other planned events, travel and more. The particular schedule they settled on for the Vikings this year features some powder keg matchups, primetime showdowns, the return of old rivals and more.

Rough start

The Vikings' schedule could doom them to a slow start. Three of the first five games are against playoff teams — the San Francisco 49ers, Houston Texans and Green Bay Packers. Minnesota will open the season on the road against the New York Giants and the Packers game is at Lambeau Field. The week five game against the New York Jets is technically a home game, but it will be played in London. That means they'll play three of their first five away from U.S. Bank Stadium.

The schedule gets easier in the middle of the season, but by then, the Vikings could be in a hole too difficult to dig out of.

Early bye

After that early, gruesome gauntlet, the Vikings have their bye in week six. While it may provide a get-right opportunity after that potentially brutal stretch, it also means the Vikings will play nearly two-thirds of their schedule after the bye, which isn't ideal.

Last season, the post-bye stretch was horrendous for the Vikings. They had a bye in week 13, then went 1-4 the remainder of the way. The year before — the first under head coach Kevin O'Connell — they had an early bye (week seven), then won three straight.

Biggest games

Aside from division matchups, which will obviously be the most impactful for playoff implications, the Vikings have a few big games on their schedule:

Primetime games

The Vikings are only scheduled to play two primetime games this year. In week eight, they'll play the Rams in Los Angeles on Thursday Night Football. They also have a Monday Night Football matchup with the Chicago Bears in week 15.

Now, their last game of the season doesn't have a set start time yet, and others could be flexed, but if it the schedule stays as-is, that's a significant downgrade from last season, when the Vikings played five games in primetime. That could be due to a variety of factors, but certainly the fact the Vikings finished in third place in the division last season and lost their starting QB was a factor.

Divisional matchups

The Vikings will play four of their NFC North games in the final seven weeks of the season, including the Packers and Lions in the last two weeks. Those teams are expected to compete for the divisional title, so the Vikings could play foil to either of them — or, if things break right, potentially also be in the mix for the title of division champ.

Predictions

WCCO's resident Vikings' bloggers — Anthony Bettin and Cole Premo — each went through the schedule, offered their thoughts and predicted a final record.

Bettin: The Vikings still have a good roster, particularly on offense, so despite the loss of Cousins, this season shouldn't be a total disaster. The division games will be tough, so I'm not expecting them to make the playoffs. This season is all about setting up for the future. Final record prediction: 8-9.

Premo: I'm predicting another middle-of-the-road type of season for the Vikings, but that's not necessarily a bad thing as the team continues to attempt to get better to fully unleash McCarthy in 2025. One of the more notable losses: The Vikings will likely lose to the Cousins-led Falcons (if he stays healthy until late in the season). Final record prediction: 9-8.