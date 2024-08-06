Sam Darnold is No. 1 QB on Minnesota Vikings' 1st unofficial depth chart

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings released their first unofficial depth chart of 2024 on Tuesday.

The depth chart is by no means final, but it does provide some elucidation at some key positions, including quarterback, the offensive interior and wide receiver.

It's no surprise to see Sam Darnold listed as the starting quarterback; head coach Kevin O'Connell said before camp began that he would have the pole position over rookie J.J. McCarthy. Darnold is likely to hold that starting job at least through the first few games of the season, though reports out of camp on McCarthy have been positive. The interest here is in the No. 2 job, which currently belongs to both McCarthy and Nick Mullens, according to the depth chart. Second-year QB Jaren Hall is at the bottom of the list. Mullens and Hall both saw action last season after Kirk Cousins was injured.

At wide receiver, Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison are the obvious starters. Jalen Nailor and Brandon Powell are listed as their backups, and Nailor probably has the inside track on the No. 3 spot after some flash plays in camp. Nailor and Powell could see increased playing time if Addison earns a suspension after being charged with DUI.

On the offensive line, Blake Brandel is listed as the starting left guard, not last year's starter, Dalton Risner. In fact, Risner is now listed as a backup right guard. The rest of the line remains unchanged from last year.

Going to the defensive side, fans may be surprised to see rookie Dallas Turner behind Andrew Van Ginkel at the outside linebacker spot. Rest assured, Turner will get plenty of snaps, with defensive coordinator Brian Flores likely to employ a rotation of pass rushers. Your DL starters are Jerry Tillery, Harrison Phillips and Jonathan Bullard.

In the secondary, some former high draft picks are buried on the depth chart. Safety Lewis Cine, who hasn't been able to crack the starting lineup since an injury derailed his rookie year, is the No. 6 safety. Recent signing Bobby McCain is the only one lower. At cornerback, former second-round pick Andrew Booth Jr. is, at best, the fifth cornerback up.

Ryan Wright seems to have a hold on the punting job, being listed ahead of camp competitor Seth Vernon.

Kene Nwangwu is listed as the primary kick returner, while Powell will handle punt returns.

The Vikings' preseason kicks off Saturday against the Las Vegas Raiders. They'll play their first regular season game Sept. 8 against the New York Giants.