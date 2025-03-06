Have trouble sleeping? Here's when you should see a sleep specialist.

What to know before seeing a sleep specialist

Sleep is the rest and recovery bodies and brains need to be at our best once our eyes open again. Achieving that is easier said than done.

One woman, Shery, said she struggles with sleep all the time.

"I can't turn my mind off," she said.

Nick Carey said it happens to him a few times a week.

"It's more so falling asleep than staying asleep, I'd say," he said.

Neither has considered seeing a sleep specialist.

"A lot of people normalize poor sleep or assume it's just a temporary issue," said Dr. Ranji Varghese, the medical director of the Minnesota Regional Sleep Disorder Center. "I think one of the things to know is that chronic sleep deprivation dulls our awareness. When you're always tired, it becomes your new normal, making it a little bit hard to see the bigger picture."

If you've tried to improve your sleep habits and problems continue to affect your daily life, Varghese says it might be time to seek help. While different sleep disorders each have unique symptoms, they also share several of them:

Feeling tired midday, even dozing off when you shouldn't

Feeling moody, like irritated or depressed

Difficulty concentrating

"They can have long-term effects on health, and it's important to get these things under control rather than wait for something bad to happen later in life," Varghese said.

What are some of the key warning signs people should look out for in sleep disorders?

Sleep apnea (airway temporarily collapses while sleeping):

Loud, disruptive snoring

Gasping/choking, sometimes to the point of waking up

Morning headaches

Insomnia (difficulty sleeping):

Struggling to fall asleep

Waking up in the middle of the night

Waking up too early

Restless leg syndrome (strong urge to move legs):

Uncomfortable sensation while resting, like throbbing, itching, pulling

Relief with movement

Symptoms worsening in the evening

Legs twitch and kick while sleeping

Before trying a sleep specialist, there are some things people can try.

"Sleep hygiene is where I would start," Varghese said.

His suggestions include:

Have a consistent sleep schedule. Go to bed and wake up at the same time — even on weekends.

Sleep in a dark room with cool temperatures.

Limit screen time before bed.

Develop a routine to wind down.

Carey said he reads books before bed, while meditation has worked for Shery.

"These sort of routines sort of signal to our brain that 'Aha, these are the things that I'm doing to try and help me relax before bed,'" Varghese said.

Some people have tried melatonin or CBD to help them fall asleep. Varghese said if you become reliant on those products or others, it might be time to see a specialist.