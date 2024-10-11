When Minnesota may see an end to its fall drought

Despite an early-summer soaking that triggered devastating floods, parts of Minnesota are now in a severe drought.

After an overabundance of spring and summer rain that overflowed river banks, flooded homes and even burst dams, weather in the state has taken a complete 180 when it comes to rainfall.

Despite this, Melissa Dye, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Chanhassen, said we are still ahead on rainfall for the year, by just over four inches.

The reason for the excessive dryness over the past 45 days has to do with the winds that steer weather, known as the jet stream.

"We've had a weaker jet stream and a lot of the storms have missed us to the north or to the south, and we just haven't had the moisture up here," said Dye.

Another factor, Dye says, is climate change.

"If we think of weather as the day-to-day, and the climate as the long term, we start to see more and more of the patterns where things are dryer, warmer, more extremes," said Dye.

Our drought can even impact our fall colors, making them appear duller.

As for when we could see rain next, Dye said that will likely happen next weekend.

The drought likely will not be overcome ahead of a La Niña winter, where, whether you love it or hate it, we should see our typical Minnesota winter weather.