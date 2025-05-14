Watch CBS News
How wildfire conditions can create pyrocumulus clouds

Lisa Meadows
Meteorologist
How wildfire conditions can create thunderstorm clouds
Heat from the recent wildfires raging in northern Minnesota is so intense, that under the right circumstances, they can actually create storms in the atmosphere.

It's not uncommon to see cumulus clouds — puffy, cotton ball-looking clouds — on fair weather days. But pyrocumulus clouds are caused by heat and fire. 

The heat and smoke from the wildfire rises up into the atmosphere. As the air rises, it cools causing clouds to form — called a pyrocumulus cloud. 

cloud-explainer.jpg
Seth Trobec

Now in an unstable atmosphere these clouds can continue to grow into thunderstorm clouds. Of course the rain might help but, this can actually make the wildfire worse. 

As rain evaporates and rain-cooled air sinks it can cause a strong downburst of wind to push out and spread the fire. The thunderstorm activity can also produce lightning which of course could spark new fires.

