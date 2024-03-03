Wildfire burning near Waseca Sunday afternoon

WASECA, Minn. — A wildfire is burning north of Waseca Sunday afternoon, according to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.

Nearby traffic cameras showed a massive plume of smoke. Radar showed the smoke was drifting to the northeast.

The fire was centered near Snake Trail, according to the Waseca County Sheriff's Office, which asked people to avoid that area. A state trooper at the scene told WCCO's David Schuman six to eight homes have been evacuated out of precaution. Some smaller structures have burned, the trooper said, and the wind is presenting a challenge in containing the fire.

The MPCA said the fire could impact air quality along the Interstate 35 corridor from Waseca to the Twin Cities. A cold front moving in later this evening will push the smoke to the southeast, the MPPCA said.

Waseca is part of the area under a red flag warning Sunday. The National Weather Service said conditions in the area were ideal for spreading fires and residents should avoid burning while the warning is in effect.

The National Interstate Fire Center has released data that shows Minnesota and northern Wisconsin will have an increased risk for wildfires this spring.

This is a developing story.