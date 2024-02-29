Minnesota, Wisconsin expected to have increased wildfire risk this spring

MINNEAPOLIS — The National Interstate Fire Center has released data that shows Minnesota and northern Wisconsin will have an increased risk for wildfires this spring.

According to projected map data from the NIFC, Minnesota and northern parts of Wisconsin will see an "above normal" wildfire risk starting as soon as March.

NIFC

The outlook remains bleak throughout May.

Meanwhile, the opposite could be said for southern parts of the U.S.

States like Texas, Louisiana, Florida, and Georgia are projected to see a "below normal" risk for wildfires in March, and that projection regresses through April and May.

NIFC

NIFC

Currently, the Minnesota Department of National Resources has rated their statewide wildfire preparedness at a two.

The NIFC says a level two preparedness rating means, "several geographic areas are experiencing high to extreme fire danger, though they are able to manage fire activity without requesting many wildland fire suppression resources from other areas."

At level three, an area impacted by wildfires would need a significant amount of wildland fire suppression resources from other areas.

According to the DNR, Minnesota has experienced 19 fires so far this year.

In the past 24 hours, wildfires have been reported in forestry areas of Park Rapids, Dandstone, Cloquet, Deer River, Little Falls, and Aitkin, says the DNR.

There are burning restrictions throughout the state, but at this time they're mostly limited to areas around the metro.

The DNR says 34% of wildfires are caused by burning debris, 25% is due to arson and other incendiary items, and 12% is due to equipment. Other causes for wildfires are railroads, smoking, campfires, lightning and other miscellaneous or unknown causes.

