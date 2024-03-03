NWS issues red flag warning for much of southern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — A large portion of southern Minnesota is under a red flag warning Sunday due to "extreme fire risk conditions," officials said.

The National Weather Service issued the warning for the following counties: Blue Earth, Dodge, Faribault, Freeborn, Houston, Martin, Mower, Fillmore, Olmsted, Steele, Waseca, Watonwan and Winona. It will go into effect at noon and last until 6 p.m.

"A Red Flag Warning means fires can spread quickly and easily progress out of control under the predicted weather conditions, including low relative humidity and gusty winds," the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said. "Residents should not burn in those counties where a Red Flag Warning is in effect and should check any recent burning they may have done to ensure the fire is completely out."

The forecast on Sunday calls for highs in the 70s in much of the affected area, as well as wind gusts up to 35-40 mph.

The National Interstate Fire Center has released data that shows Minnesota and northern Wisconsin will have an increased risk for wildfires this spring.