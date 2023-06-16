Workers' comp denied claim of firefighter battling lung disease; benefit volunteers aren't sitting still for it

An update on a story we shared about a retired firefighter with severe lung disease.

BEMIDJI, Minn. -- Battling severe lung disease, former fire captain Walt Lindahl has been approved for a double lung transplant. After WCCO's story aired last month, a nonprofit decided that this year's Minnesota Fallen Firefighters Ride would benefit his family.

On Friday, organizers got the route ready for riders on Saturday morning, sweeping parts of the 146 miles starting in Maplewood to ride in honor of retired firefighter Walt Lindahl.

"We all believe in the pay it forward model, and we are just people helping people it is all volunteers," organizer Ronnie Sprigler said.

They chose Walt this year. He spent 13 years with the Bemidji Fire Department. Doctors think his lung scarring is from exposure to chemicals while he worked as a paid, on-call firefighter. He's contesting a denial for his workers' comp claim while he awaits a double lung transplant.

"As a former firefighter I know some of the struggles and his situation really got to me and we got to do something to correct it," organizer Pete Olson said.

Ronnie and Pete met Walt this week.

"That was monumental," Olson said.

"His passion gave us, it energized us to even do better and do more," Sprigler said.

And so they invite anyone to participate in the Minnesota Fallen Firefighters Ride

"I'm looking forward to having a big response and everybody coming out to support Walt and his family," Olson said.

Sign-up for the ride is all in at the Maplewood Fire Department at 1530 County Road C East starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday morning. Kick-stands up at 10:30 a.m.

The ride will go 146 miles to Wyoming, a stop for lunch in Almelund, to Shafer, and ending at the VFW in North St. Paul at 2483 7th Avenue East. They should be there around 4 p.m. for an after-ride party, silent auction, and more.

Walt and his wife, Amy, are living in Rochester near Mayo Clinic while waiting for the transplant he needs to save his life.

They say they are grateful for all the support and prayers.