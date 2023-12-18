Minnesota firefighter returns home after double lung transplant: "There's just no words"

BEMIDJI, Minn. — A retired firefighter WCCO first met back in May is now home for the holidays. Walt Lindahl and his wife Amy have spent the past eight months in Rochester as Walt dealt with severe lung disease.

Four months ago, he underwent a double lung transplant. Walt and Amy went back home in Bemidji recently with a new appreciation for the little things in life.

"To be able to take a deep breath and blow it out is an amazing feeling," Walt said.

The first time in years he's been able to breathe without oxygen.

"The last time you seen us we were rolling into the hospital," Walt said.

The Lindahls came to Mayo Clinic in Rochester for an appointment in April. Doctors told them his lung function was deteriorating and would need to stay.

"A lot of it is a blur because he became so acutely ill so fast," Amy said.

Doctors think his lung scarring was from exposure to chemicals while he worked as a paid on-call Bemidji firefighter.

They learned he would need a transplant to save his life.

"Time was of the essence," Walt said.

The call they prayed for came in August.

"I knew I was in trouble, and I came to and doc was standing there. I said please don't let me die," Walt said.

"We were all there able to see him go into surgery. When the surgery was over we were excited and elated, but then it's like a new journey begins," Amy said.

A double lung transplant. A chance at more life. And months of small steps, along with setbacks, to learn to live with his new lungs.

"It was day to day and things kept changing, and I got to a point where I could move my hands, got to a point where a cell phone wasn't so heavy that I couldn't lift it. I still have trouble walking, my body forgot how to do that. The biggest challenge I'm having right now is my brain still thinks I'm sick," Walt said.

He's determined, and has had immense support by his side throughout it all, and from the community with Team Walt.

"It really helps you when you're at the lowest to know there's people behind you rooting for you and supporting you and praying for you," Walt said.

They are acutely aware of the depth of this great gift.

"In order for my husband to live, someone else was going to have to sacrifice their life," Amy said.

"For somebody to actually check that box and give me an opportunity to extend my life and spend more time with my wife and my two girls is there's just no words," Walt said.

More life. The journey has made a motto he lives by even more meaningful.

"Make sure you tell someone today that you love them, even if you think they know it," Walt said.

The Lindahls say they are looking forward to transitioning to home with support surrounding them. They'll come back to Rochester for check-ups.

Walt continues to contest a denial for his workers comp claim.