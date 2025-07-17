Vikings WR Jordan Addison pleads no contest to reckless driving charge in California DUI case

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison pleaded no contest to a reckless driving charge Thursday, resolving the legal proceedings in a California DUI case.

Addison entered a nolo contendere plea to wet reckless driving upon a highway, according to Los Angeles County court records. Two drunken driving charges against him were dismissed. He was scheduled to go to trial for the charges this week.

In a statement on social media, Addison's attorneys said the 23-year-old NFL player will pay a fine and take online courses following the plea.

"Over the past year, he voluntarily participated in MADD events and programs and, after reflection, decided to enter this plea understanding the ramifications of this decision," Younger & Associates said. "He has kept the organization apprised throughout these legal proceedings, and will continue in his full commitment to being a valuable member of his team.

Authorities said they found Addison asleep behind the wheel of a Rolls-Royce on a Los Angeles freeway on July 12, 2024.

Addison could still face discipline from the NFL or the Vikings. He previously said he would accept whatever punishment is handed down.

In the summer before his rookie season, Addison was cited for speeding and reckless driving in St. Paul, Minnesota. Authorities said he was going 140 mph in a 55 mph zone. According to the citation, Addison told a state trooper he was speeding home because his dog was having an emergency.

In two seasons with the Vikings, the former first-round pick has caught 133 passes for 1,786 yards and 19 touchdowns.