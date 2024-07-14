Vikings' wide receiver Jordan Addison arrested for alleged DUI after being found asleep behind the wheel near LAX

Minnesota Vikings' wide receiver Jordan Addison, formerly a standout player at the University of Southern California, was arrested on Friday on suspicion of driving under the influence, police say.

Officers were dispatched to the westbound 105 Freeway, near Sepulveda Boulevard, at around 11:10 p.m. after learning of a disabled car blocking lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Upon arrival, they found a white Rolls-Royce that was blocking the freeway's No. 1 lane with "the driver asleep behind the wheel," the CHP statement said.

"After a DUI investigation was completed, the driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence," the statement noted.

Addison, 22, was arrested just after 11:35 p.m. and released about two hours later, CHP said.

On Sunday, after news of the incident began to circulate, the Vikings issued a team statement that said, "We are aware of Jordan Addison's arrest this past Friday and are currently gathering more information regarding the incident."

After two years at the University of Pittsburgh, Addison spent one season with the Trojans before he was selected with the 23rd pick of the 2023 NFL Draft by the Vikings.

In his first season, he caught 70 passes for 911 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Addison was also cited for speed and reckless driving almost a year ago to the date, when he was pulled over on July 20, 2023 in Minnesota. State authorities at the time said that he was driving his Lamborghini Urus 140 miles per hour in a 55 mile per hour zone.

Anyone who has more information on Friday's incident near LAX is asked to contact CHP at (310) 642-3939.