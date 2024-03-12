Vikings agree to deal with ex-Packers RB Jones, AP sources say

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings stayed aggressive in free agency Tuesday by adding former Green Bay running back Aaron Jones.

Jones, who was released Monday by the Packers after they landed 2022 All-Pro Josh Jacobs, gets a one-year, $7 million contract with their biggest rival, a person with knowledge of the terms told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the contracts had not yet been finalized. The signing period opens Wednesday.

As Kirk Cousins agreed to leave Minnesota for Atlanta on Monday in a busy opening to the NFL 's negotiation window, the Vikings swiftly addressed their defense by agreeing to contracts with edge rushers Jonathan Greenard and Andrew Van Ginkel and inside linebacker Blake Cashman.

Then they pivoted to offense. In addition to Jones, the Vikings will sign quarterback Sam Darnold to a one-year, $10 million deal, a person with knowledge of the contract told the AP.

The deal with Jones was one of the most surprising turns across the league, after the Packers said they planned to bring him back. He was released instead when a pay cut didn't work out, and the Vikings swooped in to add a well-regarded player who has enjoyed plenty of success at their expense.

The Vikings ranked 29th in the NFL in rushing yards per game and 24th in rushing yards per attempt last season. They released Alexander Mattison last week, but they're high on the potential of Ty Chandler entering his third year and now have a proven second option for carrying the ball in Jones.

Though he was limited to 11 games last season because of hamstring and knee injuries, Jones came on strong down the stretch by finishing with five straight 100-yard rushing games, including two in the playoffs. One of those was on Dec. 31 in a blowout win at Minnesota.

In 2022, Jones played in all 17 games and rushed for 1,121 yards. With 8,016 yards from scrimmage in seven seasons, Jones has the sixth most among NFL running backs over that time.