Kirk Cousins signing with Atlanta Falcons, agent says, ending tenure as Minnesota Vikings' QB

MINNEAPOLIS — Kirk Cousins' time as the Minnesota Vikings' starting quarterback is officially over, according to his agent.

Agent Mike McCartney said on X Monday that Cousins will sign a four-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons. The 35-year-old was the top free agent QB on the market.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero later reported that sources tell him the deal is a $180 million contract, with $100 million guaranteed. That means he'll make an average of $45 million per year.

Both Cousins and the Vikings expressed interest in a new deal this offseason, but the two sides couldn't come to an agreement.

Vikings 2024 free agency tracker: Follow the latest moves and storylines

The Vikings are now in a position they haven't been in since February of 2018 — looking for a franchise quarterback. Jaren Hall, a fifth-round pick in 2023, is still on the roster, along with Nick Mullens, but neither of them inspired confidence in their limited starting time last season. The Vikings will likely turn to the draft and/or the veteran QB market to fill out their depth chart. With the 11th pick in the draft, they are unlikely to land one of the top prospects — Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels — without trading up. On the free agency side, Baker Mayfield, Ryan Tannehill, Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew are the top non-Cousins options. Russell Wilson is also on the market after the Denver Broncos released him.

Vikings release statement: "Kirk holds a special place in Vikings history"

Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah released a statement following reports of Cousins' deal with the Falcons.

"After significant and positive dialogue with Kirk and his representatives, we were unable to reach agreement on a contract that fits the short and long-term visions for both Kirk and the Minnesota Vikings. Kirk holds a special place in Vikings history, and we appreciate his leadership and contributions to the team and the Minneapolis-St. Paul community over the past six seasons. We wish him, his wife, Julie, and their children all the best.



"Our approach heading into free agency always included layers of contingencies regarding the quarterback position. We are moving forward with plans that allow us to continue building a roster that can compete for a championship."

In his six years with the Vikings, Cousins averaged nearly 3,900 yards, 28.5 touchdowns and 9.2 interceptions per season. He is third in franchise history in passing yardage and second in passing touchdowns.

Cousins has also been incredibly durable, with last season being the only one in which he missed significant time due to injury. He suffered an Achilles injury in week eight and missed the remaining nine games of the year.

In 2018, Cousins signed a three-year, $84 million contract with the Vikings after playing on the franchise tag for two years in Washington. He signed an extension with the Vikings in 2020, and another in 2022. The Vikings won the NFC North just once with him at quarterback and won just one playoff game.