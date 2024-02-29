Minnesota Vikings release RB Alexander Mattison

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings have released running back Alexander Mattison, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Thursday.

Mattison stepped in last season after the Vikings released Dalvin Cook. He was originally picked by the Vikings in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

During the season Mattison logged 180 carries, caught 30 passes and ran 700 yards.

Mattison is now a free agent.