Watch CBS News
Sports

Minnesota Vikings release RB Alexander Mattison

By Riley Moser

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Feb. 29, 2024
WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of Feb. 29, 2024 01:48

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings have released running back Alexander Mattison, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Thursday.

Mattison stepped in last season after the Vikings released Dalvin Cook. He was originally picked by the Vikings in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

RELATED: After home opener, Vikings' Alexander Mattison meets young fan who survived open heart surgery

During the season Mattison logged 180 carries, caught 30 passes and ran 700 yards.

Mattison is now a free agent.

Riley Moser

Riley Fletcher Moser is a digital line producer at wcco.com. At WCCO, she often covers breaking news and feature stories. In 2022, Riley received an honorable mention in sports writing from the Iowa College Media Association.

First published on February 29, 2024 / 7:19 PM CST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.