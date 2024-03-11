Vikings 2024 free agency tracker: Follow the latest moves and storylines

Vikings 2024 free agency tracker: Follow the latest moves and storylinesget the free app
MINNEAPOLIS — The makeup of the Minnesota Vikings' roster is drastically changing as NFL free agency kicks off this week.
Though free agency doesn't officially start until Wednesday, the "legal tampering period" is already underway as of late Monday morning. That means players with expiring contracts can — through their agents — communicate with and negotiate a contract with other teams.
Not long after the legal negotiation period opened, one of the biggest questions heading into the offseason was answered: veteran Kirk Cousins will no longer be the Vikings' starting quarterback. He reportedly will sign a four-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons.
Another notable player testing free agency is pass rusher Danielle Hunter, who dominated last season with more than 16 sacks.
The Vikings already parted ways with last season's starting running back Alexander Mattison, so the team may look to free agency to bolster that position, too.
Contracts can only become official when free agency begins at 3 p.m. Wednesday, but plenty of big updates are expected in the meantime.
Vikings reportedly to sign Minnesota native who played for Gophers
The Minnesota Vikings are signing linebacker Blake Cashman to a three-year deal worth up to $25.5 million, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
Cashman is from Eden Prairie and played for the Golden Gophers.
It's the team's second reported signing of a linebacker. Earlier, the team brought in former Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (detailed in an update below).
The team appears to be making a push to improve the defense in the early stages of free agency, also reportedly bringing in edge rusher Jonathan Greenard of the Houston Texans.
Vikings release statement on Cousins
Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah released a statement following reports of Cousins' deal with the Falcons.
"After significant and positive dialogue with Kirk and his representatives, we were unable to reach agreement on a contract that fits the short and long-term visions for both Kirk and the Minnesota Vikings. Kirk holds a special place in Vikings history, and we appreciate his leadership and contributions to the team and the Minneapolis-St. Paul community over the past six seasons. We wish him, his wife, Julie, and their children all the best.
"Our approach heading into free agency always included layers of contingencies regarding the quarterback position. We are moving forward with plans that allow us to continue building a roster that can compete for a championship."
Vikings reportedly bring in a linebacker from Dolphins
The Vikings have reportedly agreed to terms with former Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal is reportedly a two-year contract for $20 million with $14 million guaranteed.
"The deal was confirmed by agents Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha," Schefter said.
Earlier, the Vikings reportedly agreed to terms with edge rusher Jonathan Greenard from the Houston Texans.
Kirk Cousins reportedly signing 4-year deal with Atlanta Falcons
Kirk Cousins' time as the Minnesota Vikings' starting quarterback is officially over, according to his agent.
Agent Mike McCartney said on X Monday that Cousins will sign a four-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons. The 35-year-old was the top free agent QB on the market.
Vikings bring back two depth pieces on offensive line
The Minnesota Vikings announced Monday that they are re-signing offensive linemen David Quessenberry and Blake Brandel.
The move will bring some stability to the OL depth. Quessenberry, 33, was signed to the team last offseason and stepped in for both left tackle Christian Darrisaw and right tackle Brian O'Neill when they suffered injuries.
Brandel, 27, was selected by the Vikings in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.
Starting left guard Dalton Risner and swing tackles Austin Schlottmann and Oli Udoh are still testing the free agency market.
Vikings reportedly sign edge rusher Jonathan Greenard
The Vikings have reportedly signed a free agent edge rusher, though not the one fans were likely hoping for.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Monday the Vikings will sign Jonathan Greenard from the Houston Texans.
Greenard, 26, had 12.5 sacks last season, the best year of his career.
According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, Greenard will be signing a four-year, $76 million deal with $42 million of it guaranteed.
Signing Greenard doesn't rule out the Vikings bringing back Danielle Hunter, though it certainly makes it less likely.
Vikings re-sign TE Johnny Mundt
Before free agency began, the Vikings re-signed their No. 3 tight end, Johnny Mundt.
With starter T.J. Hockenson expected to miss the start of the regular season, Mundt could see an increased role early on.
GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah talks Cousins, Hunter, Jefferson negotiations at combine
At the NFL Scouting Combine last month, Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah addressed the three most important negotiations of the offseason: Kirk Cousins, Justin Jefferson and Danielle Hunter.
