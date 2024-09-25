Vikings' Jonathan Greenard named NFC Defensive Player of the Week after 3-sack game vs. Texans

Vikings now 3-0 after routing Texans: Is it time to take the team seriously?

MINNEAPOLIS — After scoring three sacks against his former team, Minnesota Vikings pass rusher Jonathan Greenard has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Greenard was part of a defense that suffocated the Houston Texans from the start.

His first sack came in the first quarter, with the Vikings up 7-0. On 2nd and 2, Greenard powered straight through rookie tight end Cade Stover to take down quarterback C.J. Stroud.

On his second, Greenard went right around the right guard to grab Stroud from behind in the third quarter.

His final sack came on cleanup duty in the fourth quarter. After defensive tackle Harrison Phillips nearly took down Stroud, Greenard chased the QB as he tried to escape and dropped him for a massive loss.

Greenard has four total sacks on the season. He signed a four-year deal in Minnesota this offseason after spending the first four years of his career with the Texans.

After the game, Greenard downplayed the significance of playing his former team.

"I don't wanna make it more than what it was because it's obviously my former team. But at the same time I didn't want to get too high on that game," Greenard said. "I just wanted to play my game, let the plays come to me. When my number's called and go make a play."

Former Viking Danielle Hunter, who swapped places with Greenard in the offseason, had no sacks on Sunday for the Texans. He has 1.5 on the year.

The Vikings' defense held the Texans to just seven points on Sunday, sacked Stroud five times and grabbed two turnovers. Brian Flores' unit held Houston to 4/14 on third down and 2/4 on fourth down.

The Vikings take on the Packers in Green Bay on Sunday. Kickoff is at noon. You can watch the game on WCCO, with pregame coverage starting at 10:30 a.m.