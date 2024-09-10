Vikings extend DT Harrison Phillips' contract through 2026 NFL season

EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings will have continuity in the middle of the defensive trenches for the next couple of years.

On Tuesday, the team announced that it has agreed to a two-year contract extension with defensive tackle Harrison Phillips. It means he'll play with Minnesota through the 2026 season. In a response to the news on X, Phillips said, "To God be the Glory!"

The team has not announced the financial details of the deal, but NFL Media's Tom Pelissero reports that the extension is worth up to $19 million with over $13 million guaranteed, per his sources.

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 5: Harrison Phillips #97 of the Minnesota Vikings gives a speech in the team huddle prior to an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on November 5, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Kevin Sabitus / Getty Images

Phillips, a seven-year NFL veteran, joined the Vikings as a free agent ahead of the 2022 season. He spent his first four seasons as a Buffalo Bill.

Phillips has started all 35 regular-season games with Minnesota, including a career-high 839 defensive snaps last season.

In the Vikings' dominant win over the New York Giants Sunday, Phillips recorded five tackles, a sack, a tackle for loss and a pass defended.

Last season, the Vikings nominated Phillips for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award, which recognizes NFL players who not only show excellence on the field, but also impact lives and communities outside of the game. The award was ultimately given to Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward.

Phillips' foundation, Harrison's Playmakers, aims to make a difference in those who have developmental differences and special needs. Phillips created a Minnesota chapter of the foundation after signing with the Vikings. He was nominated for the same award in both 2020 and 2021 during his time with the Bills.

The Vikings face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at noon. It will air on WCCO-TV.

