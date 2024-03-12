Report: Danielle Hunter leaving Minnesota Vikings for Houston Texans

MINNEAPOLIS — Dominant pass rusher Danielle Hunter is reportedly not re-signing with the Minnesota Vikings and will instead head to the Houston Texans.

On Tuesday, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Hunter, 29, agreed to a $48 million, two-year contract with the Texans.

After years of trade rumors and reported displeasure, the Vikings gave Hunter a new contract last offseason — a one-year, incentive-laden deal that he more than lived up to.

The short-term bet paid off in Hunter's favor. He finished the year with 16.5 sacks, the highest single-season mark of his career and fifth-most in the league. He also led the league in tackles for loss (along with Las Vegas' Maxx Crosby).

In addition, the injury concerns that plagued Hunter for a stretch of his career seem to be behind him. He's played every game the past two seasons.

Over the offseason, Hunter told the NFL that he "did his job" last season and that he's going to take "whatever is best available" to him.

Hunter was only 20 years old when he was drafted by the Vikings in the third round of the 2015 NFL Draft.

Veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins and Hunter were Minnesota's most notable players heading into free agency this offseason. Cousins is heading to the Atlanta Falcons on a four-year deal, per his agent.