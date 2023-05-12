Vigil to be held for Michael Brasel at Langford Park on Friday evening

Vigil to be held for Michael Brasel on Friday evening

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Family and friends of Michael Brasel gathered Thursday evening for his visitation still shocked by how he died and remembering how he lived.

Brasel's wife, Hillary, says he was gunned down while trying to keep someone from breaking into her car.

"[He was] a cornerstone of the community, quiet, in an unassuming type of way," said Jenny McNattin, a friend of Brasel's. "So incredibly patient with those kids. He taught kids how to skate that… I don't know any other coaches that would have taken the time."

Signs of support and remembrance for Brasel and his family are still displayed across St. Paul, including one at St. Anthony Park Elementary School.

"He was just really nice. He was funny. Always stood out for people. Helped people out with stuff if they needed to learn something in hockey or something," said Julian Curtain, a family friend.

As mourners gathered to begin to say goodbye, they made it clear Brasel's life won't be forgotten.

"He was just a good guy. Just a good sweet man who was always willing to be there for others and, especially for his family," said Bridget Barrick, Brasel's neighbor.

Hockey sticks sit on porches across the state to honor the youth hockey coach.

Flowers now sit in front of his family's home -- the community showing support for his wife and two sons.

"The community has certainly lost a lot. However, I can't help but think about his wife and kids. They're the ones who have lost the most and we're all just trying to be there for them," said Barrick.

A 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday in connection to Brassel's murder.

So far, no updates have been released about the person's identity.

A vigil for Brasel will be held at Langford Park on Friday night beginning at 7 p.m.

