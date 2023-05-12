Boy, 17, charged with shooting youth hockey coach Michael Brasel

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 17-year-old boy has been charged in connection to the death of beloved youth hockey coach Michael Brasel last Saturday.

The boy faces charges of second-degree murder and second-degree murder while committing a felony. Brasel was likely trying to stop the boy from rummaging through the family car, the charging documents state.

Brasel was shot around 7:20 a.m. on the 2300 block of Chilcombe Avenue in St. Paul. Brasel's son was inside the house at the time, and told police he heard his father yell "What are you doing?" before hearing gunshots. Witnesses then described seeing a black car with tinted windows and a loud exhaust speed west.

A few minutes later, a witness in St. Anthony - about 1.5 miles from the shooting scene - reported that a black car with a loud exhaust had swerved into a curb, and the front bumper had fallen off.

Police were able to use the bumper and license plate to tie the car to two prior police stops in the weeks before the shooting. He was stopped in St. Paul and Savage, though the charges do not state the reason for the stops.

The boy was driving the car both times, documents state. Investigators were then able to connect the boy and his cell phone, and executed a search warrant, which showed location data tying him to Chilcombe Avenue at the time of the shooting.

The boy was arrested on Wednesday at his home in St. Paul. He initially tried to flee from officers, but was apprehended. He did not cooperate with officer's attempts to obtain a statement, documents say.

Prosecutors are asking the court to certify him as an adult. He will make his first court appearance on Friday at 4 p.m.

Previous Charges

The same boy was charged in connection to an April 2022 incident in which he took what appeared to be a gun to Harding High School and tried to steal from another student.

Documents say that he demanded a cell phone from the student and held the gun to his head in the school bathroom. Two other boys witnessed the incident, which was captured on Snapchat.

The boy was charged with aggravated robbery and was discharged from probation in January of 2023.

Brasel family

Community mourns Brasel

Family and friends gathered Thursday evening for a visitation for Brasel, who was described as "a cornerstone of the community, quiet in an unassuming way."

Across St. Paul, neighbors have put out their hockey sticks to honor the coach.

Friend Jenny McNattin said he was "so incredibly patient with those kids. He taught kids how to skate that . . . I don't know any other coaches that would have taken the time."

A vigil for Brasel will be held at Langford Park on Friday night at 7 p.m.

WCCO does not typically name suspects who are under 18 year old, except in some cases when they are being tried as adults.