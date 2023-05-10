St. Paul police arrest 17-year-old in youth coach Michael Brasel's shooting death

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- St. Paul police say they've arrested a teenager in the shooting death of a beloved youth coach, who was killed last weekend.

Michael Brasel, 44, died of multiple gunshot wounds over the weekend, and the loss is being felt by many in the community. His wife said he was shot while trying to prevent someone from stealing her car.

Late Wednesday afternoon, police said that SWAT members arrested a 17-year-old boy in the case. They emphasized this investigation is still at the beginning stages, and said they could not share more details, including how they connected this teenager to the shooting.

They said they're pursuing charges of second-degree murder.

Friends say Michael Brasel was a self-employed contractor who frequently helped neighbors, and was deemed one of the most selfless people.

Neighbors have been setting out hockey sticks on porches in the St. Anthony Park neighborhood of St. Paul, in tribute to Brasel.

Anyone with any information is asked to call St. Paul Police at 651-266-5650. St. Paul police are also looking for any video or doorbell camera video that anyone might have.

A GoFundMe for the family has raised funds well exceeding the initial $150,000 goal.