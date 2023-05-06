St. Paul police investigate shooting in St. Anthony Park neighborhood
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul are investigating a fatal shooting that took place early Saturday morning.
Just before 7:30 a.m., police say they received the call of a shooting on the 2300 block of Chilicombe Avenue in St. Paul. When police arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot injuries.
The man was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died.
It's the 13th homicide in St. Paul this year.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.