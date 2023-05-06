Watch CBS News
St. Paul police investigate shooting in St. Anthony Park neighborhood

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul are investigating a fatal shooting that took place early Saturday morning.

Just before 7:30 a.m., police say they received the call of a shooting on the 2300 block of Chilicombe Avenue in St. Paul. When police arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot injuries.

The man was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died.

It's the 13th homicide in St. Paul this year. 

