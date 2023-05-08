"We are going to miss the hell out of him": Friends honor memory of Michael Brasel, beloved youth coach shot dead

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A St. Paul woman says her husband was gunned down, killed while trying to keep someone from breaking into her car. Michael Brasel died of multiple gunshot wounds over the weekend, and the loss is being felt by many in the community.

At Brasel's St Paul home Monday, neighbors were doing yard work in an effort to help the family. The beloved, husband, father of two young boys and a well known Roseville Area Youth Hockey Association Coach was gunned down just after 8 a.m. Saturday morning.

Hillary Brasel wrote, on Facebook, "Never thought I would have to try to revive my husband with CPR while my boys are calling 911 and watched."

And in a statement, she said:

"We are grieving his loss in the here and now, but are also deeply saddened by the fact he won't experience the future moments and milestones with his family that he loved so much."

"We are going to miss the hell out of him," said Dominick Washington, one of Michael Brasel's many friends. "The outpouring of support has been unbelievable, and frankly we'll need to continue."

Friends say Michael Brasel was a self-employed contractor who frequently helped neighbors, and deemed one of the most selfless people.

No one is in custody. Any one with any information is asked to call St. Paul Police at 651-266-5650. St. Paul police are also looking for any kind of video or doorbell camera video that anyone might have.

A GoFundMe for the family has raised more than $100,000 of its $150,000 goal.