Minneapolis City Council fails to override Mayor Frey's veto of eviction notice extension ordinance

The Minneapolis City Council failed Thursday morning to override Mayor Jacob Frey's veto of an ordinance to temporarily extend an eviction notice period for renters.

The measure would have temporarily required landlords to wait 60 days — not the typical 30 — before filing an eviction notice. It would have expired at the end of August.

The measure passed in the council 7-5 in early March. Frey vetoed the ordinance, which was conceived in the wake of Operation Metro Surge. The federal immigration crackdown led to an additional $15.7 million in monthly need for rent support, city data shows.

The council on Thursday morning needed nine votes to overturn Frey's veto. Though a progressive bloc holds the majority of seats on the council, there are not enough members of the coalition to override the mayor.

Seven members voted to override Frey: Council President Elliott Payne, Robin Wonsley, Jamal Osman, Soren Stevenson, Jason Chavez, Aisha Chughtai and Aurin Chowdhury.

The other six — Michael Rainville, LaTrisha Vetwaw, Pearll Warren, Elizabeth Shaffer, Jamison Whiting and Linea Palmisano — voted against.

Supporters of the ordinance gathered outside the council chambers, singing songs and chanting "people over profits."

Advocates gather outside the Minneapolis City Council chamber to voice their support of the eviction notice extension ordinance. WCCO

When Frey vetoed the ordinance, he argued that pausing evictions can put a renter in further debt, delaying an inevitable problem. The solution, he said, is rental assistance. The city has put forward $2 million in emergency rental assistance, with the Wilson Foundation Minnesota giving an additional $1 million.

But housing advocates say that the immigration crackdown left many afraid to go to work and relying on mutual aid networks, which are unsustainable long-term. The south Minneapolis community raised more than $400,000 for families in need, but as of mid-March, only $9,000 of those funds remain.

Frey's office has pointed out that the number of eviction filings in 2026 is consistent so far with the monthly average in 2025. But Jess Zerik, co-executive director with Home Line, said her team is seeing a higher call volume for help than they did during the COVID-19 pandemic.