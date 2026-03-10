Minneapolis City Council members, advocates push for Frey to sign ordinance extending eviction notice period

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey has until Wednesday to decide whether to approve an ordinance passed by the City Council last week that would extend an eviction notice period.

The ordinance would temporarily require landlords to wait 60 days — not the typical 30 — before filing an eviction notice. If it is approved, the 60-day requirement would stay in effect until Aug. 31.

Supporters of the measure say Operation Metro Surge has left renters out of work and relying on mutual aid networks.

Estimates by the city say the federal immigration enforcement operation led to an additional $15.7 million in monthly need for rent support. Last month, the council approved $1 million in rental assistance for Hennepin County residents affected by the surge.

"Our communities have already proven they can come together as neighbors to solve it just as we have done to protect our neighbors from ICE," said Eric Hauge, executive director of HOME Line, a nonprofit that provides free legal help to renters. "What is needed now is more time to protect housing stability by securing funds to make sure our tenants and our landlords are made whole."

Hauge was one of several community members who joined council members on Monday to call on Frey to sign the ordinance.

Frey's office, however, countered with data from Hennepin County that showed the number of eviction filings in 2026 is consistent with the monthly average in 2025. Inquiries for emergency rental assistance were also down in the first two months of 2026 compared to the last two months of 2025, according to the data.

The ordinance passed 7-5, with one member abstaining. The council needs nine votes to override a potential veto from Frey.